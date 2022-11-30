Read full article on original website
Related
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'
"I've been out there," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of her dating life Amanda Kloots is slowly but surely looking for love again after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19. "I've definitely gone on lots of dates and all wonderful, nice people, but just nobody that has stuck around," the Fit For Christmas star and co-writer, 40, exclusively shares with PEOPLE from her Los Angeles home. "I've been out there," she adds. "I haven't gone on any dates in awhile. I'm just wanting a really good person in my life." Kloots and...
Jada Pinkett Smith Posts BTS Photos of 'Emancipation' Premiere Look as She Joins Family on Red Carpet
The entire Smith family returned to the red carpet for the first time since Will Smith's 2022 Oscars controversy Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith make their red carpet return as a family unit. The 51-year-old Red Table Talk host stepped out at the Emancipation premiere on Wednesday to support the actor, who stars in the thriller. Smith stunned in a Stephane Rolland cream gown starring a show-stopping ruffle train and tulle cape adorned with gems. She rounded out the look with eye-catching bling, including a Katkim...
Amanda Kloots on Her First Home Without Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'I Was Terrified to Move'
"It feels very much like Nick shifted us here," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively from her new home in Los Angeles Amanda Kloots has taken a big step since losing husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19: moving out of the home they once shared together and into a new one of her own with son Elvis Eduardo, 3. "I was terrified to move," the 40-year-old The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the purchase that's just down the street from where she lived with Cordero. ...
Jim Parsons Says 'It's Been a Long Time Coming' to Be an Out Gay Actor in Hollywood
Jim Parson's new movie Spoiler Alert hits theaters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco Friday Jim Parsons says he has had "an awakening" of how much he loves "bringing myself to the work" in portraying LGTBQ+ characters in recent years. In an interview with Variety for the outlet's Just for Variety podcast Wednesday, Parsons, 49, noted that "the majority" of roles he is offered are gay characters. "I wouldn't necessarily call it a lot of LGBTQ+ content, but there are a lot of gay characters that...
Jessica Brown Findlay and Husband Ziggy Heath Welcome Twin Baby Boys — See the Sweet Photo!
The Downton Abbey alum and husband Ziggy Heath welcomed twin sons on Saturday, Nov. 5, she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In a selfie holding the newborns against her chest with a blanket over them, the new mom, 33, gazes into the camera as her sons face each other.
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
And you can get a similar pair for as little as $25 When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing. Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair...
Noodle the Pug, Known for TikTok 'Bones or No Bones' Predictions, Dead at 14
Noodle the pug became a viral sensation last year for his "bones or no bones" predictions on TikTok, having since acquired 4.4 million followers and become the basis for a children's book The beloved pug Noodle will no longer inform millions of TikTokers whether it will be a "bones or no bones" day. Noodle's owner Jonathan Graziano announced in a solemn video posted on the platform that the cute pug, who rose to fame with his daily "bones or no bones" predictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, died at...
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
Jill Duggar Is 'Thankful' for Rainbow Baby Freddy Ahead of Christmas: 'Our Extra Little Gift'
Jill (Duggar) Dillard welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard in July, less than one year after suffering a miscarriage Jill (Duggar) Dillard has a very special "gift" under the tree this year. The Counting On alum shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday of her three sons in matching pajamas admiring their family's Christmas tree. Jill, 31, began her caption with a Christmas tree and music note emojis, quoting a beloved favorite from The Sound of Music: "These are a few of my favorite things…" She also expressed...
Zoe Saldana Says She 'Felt Stuck' Making Franchise Films Over Last Decade: But 'I'm Very Grateful'
"I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself," Zoe Saldana said Zoe Saldana is eager to grow as an actress and take on new challenges. In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Saldana, who returns as Neytiri in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water in late December, said that she has not been "able to expand or grow" in an artistic sense while working on franchise films like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the...
Will Smith Reveals Rihanna's Reaction to Emancipation After She Attended 'Epic' Star-Studded Screening
Will Smith held a private screening of his latest film Emancipation for some of his friends in October, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, to name a few Will Smith got a rave review for his latest film from none other than Rihanna! While walking the red carpet for Emancipation earlier this week, the actor, 54, revealed the music superstar's reaction to his film after she attended a private screening of it with some of his other star-studded group of friends in October. "Rihanna loved the cinematography," Smith...
See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild Mafia Mamma Trailer
Mafia Mamma is in theaters April 14, 2023 Toni Collette is in over her head in Mafia Mamma. Bleecker Street dropped the upcoming comedy's red-band teaser trailer on Friday, giving a first glimpse at the story of "an insecure American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy," according to an official synopsis. Collette, 50, stars as the woman in question, Kristen. "Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business," the synopsis adds. The film is...
Who Is Charlie Puth's Girlfriend? All About Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth confirmed his relationship with Brooke Sansone in December 2022 Charlie Puth has a new love interest. The "See You Again" singer has been linked to Brooke Sansone, a family friend, since the summer of 2022 and seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram on his 31st birthday. Alongside a series of sweet photo booth pictures of the pair, Puth referenced his song "Loser," writing, "🎶Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me)." Sansone commented on the post, "it's national charlie day" and...
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'
Amanda Kloots shares 3-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 in 2020 Amanda Kloots is opening up about the difficulties of dating as a single mom after losing husband Nick Cordero. Appearing on a recent episode of Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, the TV personality, 40, discussed the challenges that both she and her 3-year-old son Elvis Eduardo face when it comes to her going on dates. "I have not dated a lot. This is the first time I'm dating, at 40 years old," she...
People
361K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0