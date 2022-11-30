"Somewhat bloodthirsty" job hunters can now apply to be the city's Director of Rodent Mitigation. Responsibilities include keeping rodents "in check and on notice," according to a listing The rats might hate this announcement — but "bloodthirsty" job hunters will be pleased. New York City is looking for a Director of Rodent Mitigation — or "Rat Czar" — to help the city address its "relentless rat population." According to the job posting, the city is looking for candidates with five to eight years of relevant professional experience who are...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO