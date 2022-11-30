ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

laborpress.org

Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals

New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Is forcing the homeless into treatment the answer?

SALT LAKE CITY — America’s largest city is taking a page from US history and moving back to forced or involuntary hospitalization of homeless people. A BYU psychologist weighs addressing the growing homeless population in Utah against the ethics of patient autonomy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

N.Y.C. Seeks 'Swashbuckling' Candidates with 'Aura of Badassery' to Combat Rats for $170K a Year

"Somewhat bloodthirsty" job hunters can now apply to be the city's Director of Rodent Mitigation. Responsibilities include keeping rodents "in check and on notice," according to a listing The rats might hate this announcement — but "bloodthirsty" job hunters will be pleased. New York City is looking for a Director of Rodent Mitigation — or "Rat Czar" — to help the city address its "relentless rat population." According to the job posting, the city is looking for candidates with five to eight years of relevant professional experience who are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Jumaane Williams’ NYC home entering final stages of foreclosure

Bank of America is demanding a Brooklyn judge force Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to pay up on the more than $600,000 he owes on a Brooklyn rental property, or put the property on the auction block, according to the latest filings in a years-long foreclosure battle. After years of court delays during the pandemic, the case came roaring back to life this month after Williams’ creditor filed a flurry of new motions. Williams’ multi-family Canarsie home has been in foreclosure since 2014 and Bank of America is seeking $622,545 in principal and interest payments, court papers show. A Dec. 15 hearing in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

NYPD already gets hundreds of annual abuse complaints for forcing people to hospitals

NYPD detain a man following a public disturbance on Murray Street in Manhattan, Oct. 13, 2020. A new mayoral directive expands who can be forcibly removed from public spaces under mental hygiene laws. It’s unclear how these numbers will be affected by the city’s new policy for involuntarily removing people with presumed mental illness from streets and subways. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

Are New York City’s drug injection sites working?

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — In an attempt to curb a surge in overdose deaths caused by increasingly potent street drugs, New York City authorized two supervised injection sites in Manhattan that began operating last November. While the idea of government-approved locations where addicts can come and ingest illegal drugs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants

Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees

The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
