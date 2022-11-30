Read full article on original website
Mentally ill homeless to be hospitalized, says New York City mayor
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to tackle "a crisis we see all around us," by hospitalizing more mentally ill homeless people without their consent. Speaking from City Hall, Democrat Adams said the city had a "moral obligation" to help New...
NYC Dept. of Homeless Services fails to connect homeless people to proper resources, officials say
The state comptroller says NYC's Department of Homeless Services is not doing nearly enough to provide the city's homeless people with the resources they need.
laborpress.org
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
kslnewsradio.com
Is forcing the homeless into treatment the answer?
SALT LAKE CITY — America’s largest city is taking a page from US history and moving back to forced or involuntary hospitalization of homeless people. A BYU psychologist weighs addressing the growing homeless population in Utah against the ethics of patient autonomy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams...
N.Y.C. Seeks 'Swashbuckling' Candidates with 'Aura of Badassery' to Combat Rats for $170K a Year
"Somewhat bloodthirsty" job hunters can now apply to be the city's Director of Rodent Mitigation. Responsibilities include keeping rodents "in check and on notice," according to a listing The rats might hate this announcement — but "bloodthirsty" job hunters will be pleased. New York City is looking for a Director of Rodent Mitigation — or "Rat Czar" — to help the city address its "relentless rat population." According to the job posting, the city is looking for candidates with five to eight years of relevant professional experience who are...
New York City to pay more than six figures for 'Rat Pack' leader with a 'killer instinct'
New York City is on the hunt for a new leader to help mitigate the city's rat problem and has a position listed that will pay up to $170,000 for the right candidate.
Jumaane Williams’ NYC home entering final stages of foreclosure
Bank of America is demanding a Brooklyn judge force Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to pay up on the more than $600,000 he owes on a Brooklyn rental property, or put the property on the auction block, according to the latest filings in a years-long foreclosure battle. After years of court delays during the pandemic, the case came roaring back to life this month after Williams’ creditor filed a flurry of new motions. Williams’ multi-family Canarsie home has been in foreclosure since 2014 and Bank of America is seeking $622,545 in principal and interest payments, court papers show. A Dec. 15 hearing in...
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
NYPD already gets hundreds of annual abuse complaints for forcing people to hospitals
NYPD detain a man following a public disturbance on Murray Street in Manhattan, Oct. 13, 2020. A new mayoral directive expands who can be forcibly removed from public spaces under mental hygiene laws. It’s unclear how these numbers will be affected by the city’s new policy for involuntarily removing people with presumed mental illness from streets and subways. [ more › ]
NYC seeks 'blood thirsty' rat czar as rodents eye finishing blow
The ideal candidate should be “highly motivated,” “somewhat bloodthirsty” and have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” according to a job post.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Nassau County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
newsnationnow.com
Are New York City’s drug injection sites working?
NEW YORK (NewsNation) — In an attempt to curb a surge in overdose deaths caused by increasingly potent street drugs, New York City authorized two supervised injection sites in Manhattan that began operating last November. While the idea of government-approved locations where addicts can come and ingest illegal drugs...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
Right-wing activist plans to protest SI Drag Queen Story Hour, leftist orgs vow to defend
Right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido announced his intention to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a Staten Island children’s museum on Saturday.
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants
Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
queenseagle.com
City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees
The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
NBC New York
Woman Pleads Guilty to $400K Pandemic Scheme Renting Out NYC Hotel Rooms
A Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to a pair of schemes to defraud city programs, with the first job netting the scammer more than $400,000 from selling hotel room stays reserved for the city's free pandemic isolation program. In the span of a few months, city officials claimed Chanette Lewis sold...
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
