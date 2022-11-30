Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Our Staff Prediction for Jets at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets is ready. The Vikings can hit a 10-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on eight occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 3-8 (.272) all-time versus New York.
Why the Vikings Must Beat the Jets
Aside from the typical negative connotation of losing to “the Jets,” the Minnesota Vikings must take care of business in Week 13 for two other reasons. The Vikings are 9-2 through 12 weeks, gripping the No.2 seed in the NFC’s playoff picture, while the Jets hold a 7-4 record, needing to stave off the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth- or seventh-seed in the AFC tournament.
FOX Sports
Browns, Raiders among five NFL dark-horse contenders
When the pages of the calendar flip to the month of December, football coaches around the NFL know it is time to prepare for playoff football. The energy and intensity of these "win-or-go" home games bring out the best in players and coaches hoping to feel the confetti fall on their shoulders as world champions.
4 Vikings Starters Will Hit Free Agency after the Season
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the first-year general manager, tried to fill as many holes as possible in the offseason. His task wasn’t easy, as the team needed multiple new starters on defense and was over the cap limit. For that reason, Adofo-Mensah signed players to cheap one-year deals. Four Vikings starters will hit free agency.
Here’s How the Minnesota Vikings Can Earn #1 Seed in Playoffs
It's been a fun season to be a Vikings fan thus far. Whether you're thinking they can go all the way or that they've been a fluky 9-2 thus far this season, the #1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs is still in reach. We'll let you in on how...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
FOX Sports
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
FOX Sports
Giants make in-person push for OBJ, but are Cowboys still the favorites?
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off his free agent/publicity tour in New Jersey on Thursday night by stepping back into his past and embracing the nostalgia. And according to one of his former Giants teammates, the lure of returning to his old home could be strong. "I told him, ‘Man, it...
Luka Doncic Was Pissed After Having To Wear An Eagles Jersey With "JB Son" On The Back After Losing A Bet With Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic was not happy as he had to wear a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with "JB Son" on the back after losing a bet to Jalen Brunson.
7 Big Storylines for Jets at Vikings
This is Episode 172 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the storylines for MIN-NYJ. Particularly, Sauce Gardner, Tyler Conklin, and homefield advantage in the postseason are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. 7 Big Storylines...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: LSU-Georgia in action; Kansas State upsets TCU in OT
Week 14 of the college football season features a handful of highly anticipated matchups to end the year. To open the day, No. 3 TCU lost its first game of the season, falling 31-28 to No. 10 Kansas State in overtime of the Big 12 Championship. No. 14 LSU is...
FOX Sports
No. 2 Michigan hoists the Big Ten trophy after defeating Purdue | CFB on FOX
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines hoisted the Big Ten trophy after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22. Donovan Edwards was awarded the Big Ten Championship MVP after running in one touchdown and having 185 rushing yards.
FOX Sports
Heisman watch: Did Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett eclipse Caleb Williams?
Ballots are due Monday and the votes will soon be tallied. In one week, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed. Only a few contenders, all of whom are quarterbacks, remain in a race that was wide-open for most of the season. And with championship week now complete, the most outstanding player in college football might already be apparent.
Purple Rumor Mill: Richard Sherman, the OBJ Tour, Mike Zimmer’s Office
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 3rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill poised to dethrone Deebo Samuel as MIA takes on SF | THE CARTON SHOW
Which of these players are going to put their teams on their back in Week 13? Greg Jennings takes a look at this batch of matchups and decides which players are going to have to carry their teams to victory. Watch as he lays out why Tyreek Hill, who's heading into the Bay area with the Miami Dolphins, is poised to take the throne from San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel, and why it'll be up to Tyreek and Tua to come up with an answer for the Niners' defense.
FOX Sports
No. 2 Michigan defends Big Ten crown, has bigger goals in mind
INDIANAPOLIS — The celebration felt different this time. There was a rawness to Michigan’s exaltations when the clock reached zero in last year’s Big Ten title game, a 42-3 demolition of Iowa that was over by halftime. The reactions from long-tenured veterans like Aidan Hutchinson and Cade McNamara — players who lived through the disastrous pandemic-shortened campaign that forced coach Jim Harbaugh to overhaul his program — felt equal parts cathartic and visceral as the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. Nobody expected much from the 2021 Wolverines, and there they were rejoicing in their first Big Ten title since 2004.
