Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction

By Julia Marshall
 3 days ago
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed a notice saying he plans to seek postconviction relief and appeal the jury's decision.

Earlier this month, Brooks was found guilty on all charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

However, in a letter handwritten to the court on Tuesday, Brooks said he plans to seek postconviction relief, and also requested assistance from the public defender's office.

Previous coverage: Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison without parole for Waukesha Christmas parade attack

This comes after Brooks represented himself at trial and during sentencing. His attorney's filed a motion to withdraw from the case less two weeks before trial was scheduled to begin.

If Brooks' request for post-conviction relief is successful, a judge could call for a new trial, modify the sentence, or order some other form of relief for Brooks.

Six people were killed in the parade attack. The victims are 8-year-old boy Jackson Sparks, who was walking with his baseball team in the parade; Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson and Tamara Durand, who were members of the Dancing Grannies performing during the parade; Wilhelm Hospel, husband to a surviving Dancing Grannies member; and Jane Kulich, who was attending the parade.

