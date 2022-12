The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Police said 14-year-old Trenay Lawson was last seen on the 2200 block of South Park Avenue in Buffalo. She is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds wearing a Maritime school uniform, black dress shoes, dark red bookbag and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.