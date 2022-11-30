ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Kathryn Hahn Gets Fiery-red in Et Ochs Jumpsuit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEXTT_0jSfQDVQ00
21 Photos

Kathryn Hahn appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a fiery red ensemble.

For her television appearance promoting her new Netflix movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Hahn wore a red jumpsuit with a capelet-style shoulder, bodice detailing and a plunging neckline from the Et Ochs resort 2023 collection, which was inspired by the classic ‘90s cartoon “Rugrats.”

She coordinated the jumpsuit with a pair of candy-red heels from Casadei.

To create her look, Hahn worked with her go-to stylist, Jordan Johnson. The stylist has dressed Hahn for her ongoing press tour in brands including Carolina Herrera, Rodarte and AZ Factory. Johnson also works with Kiernan Shipka, Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0jSfQDVQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0jSfQDVQ00

For makeup, Hahn went for a matte lip, a hint of blush and light mascara. Her hair was parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

In addition to her role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Hahn is also setting the internet ablaze as casting confirmations are announced for her planned Marvel Studios project “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” which is expected to premiere next year.

The series will star Hahn as the title character, Agatha Harkness, who gained popularity as a character in “WandaVision,” which garnered Hahn an Emmy nomination. So far, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” has cast Emma Caulfield, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Maria Drizzia and Ali Ahn, with Caulfield confirmed to play the character Sarah Proctor.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.” In addition to Hahn, the film also stars Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton. The movie had a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23 and will debut for streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy