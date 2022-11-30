Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Greenfield man, did not shoot anyone but fired at least one shot at the other driver and the children, according to Indiana State Police.

This marks the 61st shooting that the Indiana State Police Indianapolis district has investigated this year. The district covers, Marion, Johnson, Shelby, Hancock, Hamilton, Boone and Hendricks counties.

ISP began their investigation about 9:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting on I-65 near Washington Street.

Police say the driver who was shot at drove to a safe location before calling 911.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's near Holt Road and I-70. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

He is facing three preliminary counts of criminal recklessness, but to date formal charges haven't been filed. WRTV will not name the suspect until then.