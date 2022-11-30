Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Mountain Xpress
Public opinions sought for Haywood Road improvements
Opinions to influence transportation accommodations in Asheville. The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input regarding resurfacing and improvements to Haywood Road (U.S. 19/23) from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. A drop-in session will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Trinity United Methodist...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Stretch of I-26 among worst in North Carolina for work zone crashes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's not the list you want to be on, let alone near the top. But that's where a News 13 investigation into work zone crashes found two mountain counties. The cost to drivers is $684,000,000 in repairs annually. A News 13 investigation uncovered where those...
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
gardenrant.com
A Journey and Much Glory for a North Carolina Red Spruce, the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree
I got a nice email from “long-time” reader Nina Shippen in Brevard, NC with a story idea:. I’m writing because I thought you might be interested in the story of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree – “Ruby.” She’s an 80-some foot Red Spruce harvested from Pisgah National Forest near Brevard NC, where I live. (Asheville is the more widely known reference).
Mountain Xpress
Asheville region sees a slight uptick in supply, while sales continued to fall in October
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home sales in the Asheville MSA and surrounding counties, continued to fall in October. The region’s 13 counties, where Canopy MLS tracks housing data, showed a 20.4 percent year-over-year decline, with 985 homes sold during the month. Sales compared to the previous month (Sept. 2022) were down 11.6 percent. October marks ten months of home sales declines as falling demand continues to signal buyers’ disdain for rising rates and prices.
Mountain Xpress
Overnight detour coming to I-26
Henderson County operation includes traffic shift, realignment of Airport Road ramps. Drivers heading west on Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be shifted onto new lanes by Friday morning. A contractor for the N.C. Department of transportation will shift traffic Thursday night from its current pattern to new lanes between...
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville Water Department announces proposed Water Shortage Response Plan
Every five years, the City of Asheville Water Resources Department is required by North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) to review the Water Shortage Response Plan (WSRP). This is not in response or reaction to any recent events, but it is a planned update to a required document.The department has recently updated the plan draft for the next five years and it has been approved by the state (NCDEQ).
Mountain Xpress
Asheville chamber looks ahead at changes in Raleigh
The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s fall legislative update on Nov. 30 was notably short on one key ingredient: legislators. The local business group’s annual event usually features Western North Carolina’s General Assembly delegation and its reflections on happenings in Raleigh. This year, the entirety of Buncombe County’s incoming state House contingent was absent, albeit with a good excuse. As newly elected officials, Eric Ager, Lindsey Prather and Caleb Rudow were taking part in orientation at the Capitol. (Veteran lawmakers Mike Clampitt, Warren Daniel, Julie Mayfield and Brian Turner attended.)
wfmynews2.com
Wildfire continues to burn following rain near Asheville
MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Asheville has burned more than 700 acres. Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday, according to the US Forest Service. Forest officials say the fire remains contained at 40 percent. Emergency service crews had...
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres as crews continue to work
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire has grown to 700 acres and is 40 percent contained in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Roper Mountain Road follow-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We return to Roper Mountain Road to see if promised work is actually happening. When last covered this road back in August 2021, it was checkered with patches. Roper Mountain is seven miles long between Anderson Ridge Road and Woodruff Road, in Greenville. The South...
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
WLOS.com
Owner watches as their Mitchell County business is destroyed by fire
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thursday evening a fast-moving fire burned through a Mitchell County business as one of its owners stood by and watched. “This is Mitchell Glass,” cried out Karen Ramsey during a Facebook Live. “This is our work. It’s burning down. Oh my God. Y’all pray for us.”
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
livability.com
Why Asheville, NC, is a Great Place to Live
Home, sweet home! Asheville rolls out the welcome mat to new residents and has excellent amenities. Asheville is the kind of place locals never want to leave, and visitors frequently decide to make it their home. More than a vacation destination for craft beer and outdoor enthusiasts, this thriving city is exploding with career opportunities and a relaxed, artsy vibe with loads of quality-of-life assets to go around, regardless of what you’re looking for.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?
The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board welcomes new member
A new era in Buncombe County leadership begins Monday, Dec. 5. That’s the day newly elected District 2 Commissioner Martin Moore will take his oath of office and replace incumbent Republican Robert Pressley, making the county Board of Commissioners an entirely Democratic body. The first meeting agenda Moore will...
