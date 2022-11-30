ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.7 The Fan

Kris Letang suffers another stroke, out indefinitely

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry280_0jSfPWzm00

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out of the lineup indefinitely after suffering a stroke Monday.

Letang did not play on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

General Manager Ron Hextall says the 35-year-old is not experiencing any “lasting effects of the stroke.”

He’ll continue to go through tests as the week progresses. The stroke is not expected to be career threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Hextall. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend.  His health is our number one priority.”

It isn’t the first stroke that Letang has suffered. In 2014, he missed two months after a stroke.
It was revealed during that time that he had a “very small hole in the wall of his heart.”

“Although the small defect in the wall is apparent in all individuals, it typically closes on its own in most people,” the Penguins said in a release.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Letang. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Letang has one goal and 12 points through 21 games this season. He has the most ice time on the team with 23:54.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Devils drop Flyers, set franchise mark with 11th consecutive road win

PHILADELPHIA — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils’ next road game is Dec. 12 at the Rangers. “I think that’s a big accomplishment,” Mercer said. “Road games are hard,...
NEWARK, NJ
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy