ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023

Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

60% of nursing home residents in Michigan are not boosted against COVID

About 4 in 10 seniors living in Michigan nursing homes are up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccines, which could leave many vulnerable if cases surge again this winter. The rate of nursing home residents who have gotten a bivalent booster shot, which offers enhanced protection against the latest variants, is about 40%, according to the Health Care Association of Michigan. That’s slightly below the national average, but less than half the rate of those who got the original series of shots (86%) in Michigan nursing homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

When Will the Okemos High School Sign Be Fixed?

I know that on the list of priorities, this may fall near the bottom. However, it's glaringly obvious that the Okemos High School welcome sign could use a little love. If you don't know the story and you haven't driven past Okemos High School on Jolly Road for the last month and a half or so, let me fill you in.
OKEMOS, MI
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?

Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy