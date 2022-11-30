Read full article on original website
Hawkeyes’ Arland Bruce IV enters transfer portal
Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV announced on social media Friday that he has entered the transfer portal. “I’ve learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime,” Bruce said. The sophomore started eight games and appeared in 11 for Iowa, catching 19...
Hawkeyes’ Gavin Williams enters transfer portal
Hawkeyes running back Gavin Williams announced on social media Friday that he has entered the transfer portal. “The connections I’ve made during my time here will truly last a lifetime,” Williams said. The sophomore started two games and appeared in 11 for Iowa, rushing 43 times for 138...
Bettendorf High alum wins new scholarship
Bettendorf High alum and University of Northern Iowa graduate student Eboni Springfield is the first recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from Strategic America (SA), an integrated marketing agency headquartered in West Des Moines. The company is led by brothers and UNI alums Mike and John Schreurs. The new scholarship was...
City of Davenport awarded $9.6M in Destination Iowa funding
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $13.97 million in grant funding for two projects (in Davenport and Clear Lake) through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract...
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport
The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
Jersey Mike’s customers can help Junior Achievement
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 4451 E 53rd St., Davenport, on Dec. 7, according to a news release. Franchise owners Camilla and Aron Lees will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 11 to support Junior Achievement of the Heartland. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Junior Achievement of the Heartland in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
Black Hawk presents ‘A Dance Through Time’
The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public. Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.
Fundraiser aims to boost new QC art-supply store
For the past five years, QC muralist and painter Heidi Sallows has heard the siren song of an art dream. Now, that dream is sailing into reality in a new business called Siren Ship, being established in rented space on the second floor of the Village Market Place, 1019 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport. Sallows, a former art teacher in Arizona, has organized the new nonprofit to collect art supplies, to be donated free to area teachers and sold to others at affordable prices.
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
Masterworks III | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
Music Director and Conductor Mark Russell Smith was back to talk about the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming holiday performance and how our very own Jim Niedelman will be a part of it. For more information visit qcso.org.
New North Scott YMCA to open in Eldridge
After years of work, feasibility studies, design and concept development, collaborative partner interaction, case statement communication, bond referendums, and fundraising, the new North Scott Community YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open this weekend. An exclusive, invite-only dedication ceremony for donors, partners, volunteers and media will take place Friday, Dec....
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
Shooting suspect faces felony charges
A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year. James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the...
Davenport Fire joins ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign
The Davenport Fire Department has joined the public safety campaign known as “Keep the Wreath Red,” which promotes fire safety as thousands of Davenport residents decorate for the holidays. Davenport firefighters will place a wreath decorated with a string of red lights at Station 3, 3506 N. Harrison...
“All is Calm” at the Black Box Theatre | Moline Centre
We sat down with Music Director Ron May to talk about the Black Box Theatre’s upcoming production inspired by a true story set in World War 1. For more information visit molinecentre.org and blackboxtheatre.com.
Davenport man sentenced for bank robbery
Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, of Davenport, was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 41 months in prison for bank robbery. Brown was also ordered to pay $26,399 in restitution. Following his imprisonment, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. In...
Explore the legend of the Krampus with the German American Heritage Center & Museum
You’ve heard of mean one himself, the Grinch, but there’s a far more sinister character associated with the holiday season you may have never heard of – the Krampus. Rooted in the 18th century, the history and folklore of the Krampus is based mostly in Austria and Germany and has become a part of holiday celebrations and observances all across the world, even in the United States. Whereas his counterpart, Saint Nicholas, rewards good children, the Krampus is said to deal with the naughty ones.
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
