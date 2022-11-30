ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expo shows TPS students career possibilities

A junior at Woodward High School, Jazmin Haase found her calling in a field she is interested in and now wants to give back.

“Not a lot of people know the opportunities that they can do to take this class,” Ms. Haase said from behind the booth promoting the Graphic Design career tech program at the Toledo Public Schools Career Connect Expo Wednesday. “I did not know anything about this until I was one of the eighth graders that walked around this.”

Students in sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth grades from all over the Toledo Public School system gathered at the Glass City Center Wednesday to take in over 100 booths presenting career opportunities at the annual expo.

Companies like First Solar, were mixed in with representatives from the school system’s various career tech programs, including the diesel technology program or the urban agriculture program, as well as representatives from area colleges and career tech high schools.

Justin Reynolds, a recruiter with Bowling Green based manufacturer Grammer, said that the expo allows him to promote his company to those that might be interested.

“We do plastic parts for the automotive industry. My side specifically is mostly parts, ventilation for vehicles, and things like windshield washing containers,” Mr. Reynolds said while setting up his booth. “We are looking to hire and inform. We have a lot of different roles like obviously the basic manufacturing and production, but we also have engineering roles, process technicians, maintenance and things like that.”

Mr. Reynolds said that while the actual manufacturing plant is located in Bowling Green, the company’s corporate office, which used to be Toledo Molding and Die, is located in Toledo which makes the area a valuable recruiting base.

Since he took over the job six or seven months ago, he has created partnerships with Penta Career Center and Owens Community College and is looking to continue to spread across Wood and Lucas Counties.

“We want to slowly branch out more and make connection and keep people well informed because a lot of people are not aware what Grammer is or what we do. We want to get out there and make people aware especially the younger people that are just getting into the workforce,” he said.

Jack Hunter, principal at the recently opened Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy, views an event like the Career Connect Expo in a similar way.

Among a handful of booths related to his school were ones related to forensic science, blood splatter at crime scenes, electrophoresis, spinal cord injuries and hand strength.

Mr. Hunter said he hopes these booths attract those students with a passion for helping others, noting that the Pre-Medical Academy does more philanthropy than it does things like sports.

“I think these events are important because they show the students there are outcomes for all their hard work in high school,” Mr. Hunter said. “I think as a society we always say that you have to go to college to get an outcome but that is not the case.”

Mr. Hunter said that Toledo Public Schools, where he has worked as an administrator for over a decade, has really worked hard to create these opportunities for their students.

“This event is showing all of our learners that you can have a sustainable wage by getting one of these amazing careers and in some cases, make more money and have more success than you would if you went to college,” he said. “Dr. Durant’s vision of magnet schools and career tech is amazing.”

