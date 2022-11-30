ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash

Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured. Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville …. Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville Safe Surrender returns

It’s a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holiday season and new year for those accused of non-violent offenses. It’s a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holiday season and new year for those accused of non-violent offenses. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire

Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Man paralyzed in road rage shooting. Teen in custody, Clarksville police search for alleged shooter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive takes place Sunday

It's almost time for the fourth annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive at the Nashville Zoo!. Annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive …. It's almost time for the fourth annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive at the Nashville Zoo!. Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Flamingos brave the cold at Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found abandoned

On Thursday afternoon, Metro police said officers found the van abandoned on Battle Ridge Lane in Nolensville. The van has been impounded and will be searched pursuant to a search warrant. It also had a California temporary tag. Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found …. On Thursday...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Funeral held for murdered store owner

Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. ‘We have got to do something’: State leader warns …. As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don’t have enough people to meet that need.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Snowball Express: Fallen military heroes' families flown to Disney World

There was a big celebration for families of fallen military heroes at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Saturday morning as they headed to Florida for a special vacation. Snowball Express: Fallen military heroes’ families …. There was a big celebration for families of fallen military heroes at the Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man fights woman over gas pump

After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Post-holiday flu surge

Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Flamingos brave the cold at Nashville Zoo. When you think of flamingos, a tropical...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Boswell's Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday

On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade. Boswell’s Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday. On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade. Two of Nashville’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon runs through January 1

The Dancing Lights of Christmas is in its 13th year of lighting up Middle Tennessee with the state's largest drive-through light and music show. Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon runs through …. The Dancing Lights of Christmas is in its 13th year of lighting up Middle Tennessee with the...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Metro Nashville Sports Authority approves new stadium deal

The Metro Nashville Sports Authority voted to approve the Tennessee Titans proposed new stadium term sheet, which includes details on the stadium site, design, and construction. Metro Nashville Sports Authority approves new stadium …. The Metro Nashville Sports Authority voted to approve the Tennessee Titans proposed new stadium term sheet,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy