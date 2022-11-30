ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

News On 6

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
TULSA, OK
familytravelgo.com

Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know

Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Neighbor needs at Tulsa Day Center

Tulsa Day Center staff rehouse one client or family per day, on average, making sure they are set up with bigger items like a bed and furniture, as well as smaller household items of comfort and utility. To help these Tulsans turn an empty space into a home, the Day...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Retiring a Route 66 Relic

(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Clint Black cancels Tulsa tour stop

Clint Black’s concert scheduled for Friday night at Tulsa Theater has been canceled. In a Facebook post shared by Clint Black, the venue said illness was the reason for the cancellation. “Due to the seasonal bug hitting the touring party, the Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black scheduled...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
VINITA, OK
News On 6

Police Officers Meet With Tulsa Students To 'Break Down Barriers'

Tulsa Police and Tulsa Public Schools Police took part in a youth forum with 100 high school students Friday. The agenda was simply to answer questions from students and explain some things officers do during encounters with citizens. The annual event was held online for the last two years because of the pandemic, but was in person Friday at the Tulsa Public Schools service center.
TULSA, OK

