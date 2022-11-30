Read full article on original website
familytravelgo.com
The Christmas Wonderland – Everything you need to know about Tulsas big indoor Christmas Event
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Inside they have many rooms with different fun Christmas Activities. Our family had a wonderful time enjoying the many activities. Some...
News On 6
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
familytravelgo.com
Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know
Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
tulsapeople.com
Neighbor needs at Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Day Center staff rehouse one client or family per day, on average, making sure they are set up with bigger items like a bed and furniture, as well as smaller household items of comfort and utility. To help these Tulsans turn an empty space into a home, the Day...
news9.com
Hundreds Of Decorations For Sale For At Tulsa Glassblowing School's Holiday Sale
If you're in need of a Christmas gift or something special to hang on the tree, Tulsa Glassblowing School is holding its annual holiday sale. Everything you can buy is handcrafted and glass is blown by staff at the school, and it's all made in kilns that heat up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
moreclaremore.com
Retiring a Route 66 Relic
(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.
Tulsa doctors treating mix of viruses post-Thanksgiving
Doctors in Tulsa are scrambling to meet patients dealing with an array of sicknesses, including RSV, Covid-19, the flu, strep throat and sinus infections after Thanksgiving.
Authorities looking for person who poached deer at Turkey Mountain
Authorities are looking for whoever poached a deer at Turkey Mountain, park staff announced Thursday.
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
Clint Black cancels Tulsa tour stop
Clint Black’s concert scheduled for Friday night at Tulsa Theater has been canceled. In a Facebook post shared by Clint Black, the venue said illness was the reason for the cancellation. “Due to the seasonal bug hitting the touring party, the Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black scheduled...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
news9.com
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
News On 6
Police Officers Meet With Tulsa Students To 'Break Down Barriers'
Tulsa Police and Tulsa Public Schools Police took part in a youth forum with 100 high school students Friday. The agenda was simply to answer questions from students and explain some things officers do during encounters with citizens. The annual event was held online for the last two years because of the pandemic, but was in person Friday at the Tulsa Public Schools service center.
