Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half-Off Deep South Taco

You don't have to leave Buffalo to get a taste of the Deep South!. You don't have to leave Buffalo to get a taste of the Deep South! Deep South Taco is serving up delicious Mexican food in an Southern-inspired authentic taqueria and bar with a funky Nashville twist. Try your favorite tacos Luchador Style, dig into their Fork and Knife Burritos, taste the award-winning Nacho Libre Platter or test your bravery with the world's hottest taco: the Scorpion Taco! Plus, there are tons of mouthwatering vegetarian and vegan options to choose from. There's something for everyone at Deep South Taco so gather your crew for tacos, drinks and rooftop views.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
HAMBURG, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday

Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York

As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Sahlen’s Has a New Version of Their Buffalo Favorite Hot Dogs

We're officially in the holidays season and that means that holiday parties will be becoming more frequent as we get closer to Christmas Day and New Year's. The holidays are a chance for people to take vacations and have some rest and relaxation, after a busy 2022. Many hold holiday parties on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Taking Stage at the Legendary Gin Mill in EVL this Friday

The Mo Porter band fronted by its namesake, Mo Porter, (real name Chuck Sciandra), will play at The Gin Mill in Ellicottville this Friday, December 2nd at 8pm. When I asked Mo where the name Mo Porter came from, he explained, Mo Porter actually means more beer, and it eventually morphed into his alter ego.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
