Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
A big slice of success: John's Pizza & Subs marks 40 years in business
The Dispatch checked in on John’s Pizza & Subs owners Gene Mongan and Kurt Raepple as their business was coming off a giant lake-effect snowstorm and into a busy holiday week. The holiday and the weather brought in a blizzard of customers, too, for the business partners who are...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half-Off Deep South Taco
You don't have to leave Buffalo to get a taste of the Deep South!. You don't have to leave Buffalo to get a taste of the Deep South! Deep South Taco is serving up delicious Mexican food in an Southern-inspired authentic taqueria and bar with a funky Nashville twist. Try your favorite tacos Luchador Style, dig into their Fork and Knife Burritos, taste the award-winning Nacho Libre Platter or test your bravery with the world's hottest taco: the Scorpion Taco! Plus, there are tons of mouthwatering vegetarian and vegan options to choose from. There's something for everyone at Deep South Taco so gather your crew for tacos, drinks and rooftop views.
Buffalo’s Must Try Restaurants Before The End Of The Year
CARMINE'S - A perfect place for a date night or a family dinner, Carmine's moved to a new location in Williamsville this year but still serves the same homemade amazing Italian food that they did for years in East Amherst. Lago 210 - Located right on the shores of Lake...
WKBW-TV
Hen House is expanding the coop to bring Nashville Hot Chicken to Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready North Buffalo. There is a new restaurant coming to the area that plans to spice up the local food scene. Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken is in the final stages of opening a new restaurant at 690 Hertel Avenue. The hope is that...
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Buffalo Holiday Market among holiday gift idea venues
The holiday shopping season is in high gear, and if you’re looking for something unique, there are a number of markets popping up, including the Buffalo Holiday Market on Ohio Street.
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
4 New York Rinks to Bump Over Ice This Winter, Day or Night
Not coordinated enough to skate or ski? Me either. Try Ice Bumper Cars in New York. No coordination is required. The bumper cars are all controlled with joysticks. Bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter. Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark. Bryant...
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday
Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
Sahlen’s Has a New Version of Their Buffalo Favorite Hot Dogs
We're officially in the holidays season and that means that holiday parties will be becoming more frequent as we get closer to Christmas Day and New Year's. The holidays are a chance for people to take vacations and have some rest and relaxation, after a busy 2022. Many hold holiday parties on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
thevillagerny.com
Taking Stage at the Legendary Gin Mill in EVL this Friday
The Mo Porter band fronted by its namesake, Mo Porter, (real name Chuck Sciandra), will play at The Gin Mill in Ellicottville this Friday, December 2nd at 8pm. When I asked Mo where the name Mo Porter came from, he explained, Mo Porter actually means more beer, and it eventually morphed into his alter ego.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0