mycentraloregon.com
Brooks Resources ’23 Calendar Released
Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of the wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition. This year’s winner is Bend’s Jim St. John who photographed Reynolds Pond featuring an enchanting sunrise reflected on the water.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Families, kids react to Northwest Crossing Christmas tree lighting in Bend
A tree lighting took place at Northwest Crossing Thursday night. Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen was there to capture the event. On Friday Bend’s Community Tree Lighting at the top of Drake Park by the Commons Cafe on Friday, December 2nd. The party starts around 3:00 p.m., the...
centraloregondaily.com
5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code
Crook County business is providing resources for every size home project
MF Rentals, a veteran-owned family business, is proud to serve the local community and provide equipment rentals for small and large projects Every business has a story behind its beginning, and MF Rentals in Prineville is no exception. The family and veteran-owned business, located at 1190 NW Lamonta Road, specializes in equipment rentals in everything from weekend projects to larger contracting projects. Jordan and Stephanie Uppendahl were raised in Central Oregon and are excited to serve the Prineville community. Jordan noted that they rent a great deal of landscape equipment, including augers, aerators and dethatchers, concrete saws, tillers, stump grinders...
mycentraloregon.com
Mountain View High Health Center Coming
Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation (OCF). The funds will be used to support the development of a new school-based health center (SBHC) at Mountain View High School, a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services that will open this spring.
5 Reasons why Bend, Oregon, Maybe Be the Coolest Town in the United States
Bend has a lot going on for itself, and it knows it. Here are just a few reasons Bend is such a cool town to visit. Blockbuster closed shop several years ago. It was a staple tradition for many on weekends to hang out in the store, looking for something to watch. Sometimes hanging out long enough to be considered loitering. Since this Blockbuster was independently franchised it didn't close down like all the other stores did. This is still in full operation and, yes, plenty of people make the trek just to rent a DVD and grab some snacks.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
bendmagazine.com
Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District
A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
An Oregon School District Pulled Kids Out of a Camp with Nonbinary Counselors
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On October 17, a group of sixth graders arrived at Oregon’s Camp Tamarack, located near the town of Sisters, for a three-day stay at outdoor school, a state-funded staple for students. But just a few hours after they showed up, the kids were ushered back onto their buses and taken home. The reason? Some of the camp counselors were nonbinary, and there was a misunderstanding among teachers and camp officials about sleeping arrangements.
KTVZ
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
cascadebusnews.com
Holiday Events at the Old Mill
(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District) The Old Mill District art studios and shops once again welcome First Friday Art Walk this Friday, December 2 from 3-6pm. The spirit of the season is in the air, and this week will feature a variety of festive artwork, one-of-a-kind ornaments, live music, as well as joyful songs sung by carolers roving the district!
Prineville businesses 'Rounding up for Change'
Several downtown Prineville shops are asking customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar this holiday season, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter Several local businesses are inviting their customers this holiday season to "round up for change" and benefit a local nonprofit in the process. Bayberry Lane is joining Vintage Cottage, Gypsy Barn, Whiskey Darlin and Dirty Arrow Street Wear in asking customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter. Customers can also choose to make standard cash donations....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside
A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday. Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June. On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost...
kbnd.com
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
mycentraloregon.com
AAA Expands EV Charge Truck To Bend
AAA is expanding its capabilities and membership benefits by providing more services for electric vehicle drivers. AAA is offering more roadside solutions for EV drivers and investing in research to better understand electric vehicle functionality and consumer perceptions. Portland and Bend are two markets where AAA provides mobile charging for...
Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law
Shortly after Bend Police released a dramatic five-minute video compilation of the Eastside Safeway shooting on Thursday, including a worker's heroic confrontation with the gunman, Police Chief Mike Krantz explained that it was done in order to comply with state law regarding public records requests. The post Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
bendsource.com
And 'Verk' He Did!
In a July 2017 "Bend Living Magazine" article (recommended reading) featuring Bill Smith and his wife, Trish, Bend writer Cathy Carroll recounts that Smith's German grandmother, who lived with the family in Denver, had a favorite exhortation she directed at her five young grandchildren: "You must verk." And verk he...
