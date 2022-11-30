Sam Smith Is ‘Not Here To Make Friends’ in Pantless Song Teaser: Watch the Clip

When you’re nervous about saying something in public, the most common piece of advice is to imagine your audience in their underwear. Well, Sam Smith has something very public to say — and they just decided to flip that advice around.

In a new clip posted across their social media accounts on Wednesday (Nov. 30), Smith teased one of the songs off of their new album, titled “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.” In the video clip, Smith is seen looking over a tall balcony, wrapped in a pashmina. As they begin to mouth along with the words, the camera pans down to reveal they’re wearing very little else; a pair of briefs and fishnets barely cover a dancing Betty Boop tattoo on the star’s thigh as they groove along to the track.

The song clip itself offers yet another new sound for Smith as they venture into disco — a four on the floor beat pairs with a grooving baseline as Smith croons about what they’re ready to offer a lover. “I could ease your appetite/ No you’ve never been this high,” they sing. “Don’t be scared if you like it/ ‘Cause I’m not here to make friends.”

The new teaser comes as Smith continues to ride the high of “ Unholy ” — the Kim Petras collab spent its ninth week on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, as well as a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S this week. Both “Unholy” and “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” are set to appear on Smith’s fourth studio album Gloria , which is due out Jan. 27 via Capitol Records.

Check out Smith’s full song teaser below.