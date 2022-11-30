ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Sam Smith Is ‘Not Here To Make Friends’ in Pantless Song Teaser: Watch the Clip

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

When you’re nervous about saying something in public, the most common piece of advice is to imagine your audience in their underwear. Well, Sam Smith has something very public to say — and they just decided to flip that advice around.

In a new clip posted across their social media accounts on Wednesday (Nov. 30), Smith teased one of the songs off of their new album, titled “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.” In the video clip, Smith is seen looking over a tall balcony, wrapped in a pashmina. As they begin to mouth along with the words, the camera pans down to reveal they’re wearing very little else; a pair of briefs and fishnets barely cover a dancing Betty Boop tattoo on the star’s thigh as they groove along to the track.

Related

Sam Smith Reveals Meaning Behind 'Gloria' Album Title

11/30/2022

The song clip itself offers yet another new sound for Smith as they venture into disco — a four on the floor beat pairs with a grooving baseline as Smith croons about what they’re ready to offer a lover. “I could ease your appetite/ No you’ve never been this high,” they sing. “Don’t be scared if you like it/ ‘Cause I’m not here to make friends.”

The new teaser comes as Smith continues to ride the high of “ Unholy ” — the Kim Petras collab spent its ninth week on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, as well as a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S this week. Both “Unholy” and “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” are set to appear on Smith’s fourth studio album Gloria , which is due out Jan. 27 via Capitol Records.

Check out Smith’s full song teaser below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Watch BTS‘ RM Recreate NPR ’Tiny Desk’ Studio For Intimate 3-Song Set

Dedicated ARMY veterans will likely be dissecting the set of RM’s NPR Tiny Desk concert for the rest of the month. To celebrate the release of his solo album, Indigo, the BTS rapper born Kim Nam-joon recreated an amazingly detailed replica of the Washington, D.C.-based Tiny Desk office set in South Korea, complete with shelves packed with tasty Easter eggs. Related RM Releases Debut Solo Album 'Indigo': Stream It Now 12/02/2022 But the focus, of course, was on the vocals, which the 29-year-old star delivered on with ease, beginning with the jazzy opening track of his three-song set, “seoul.” The chilled-out bilingual song from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

Cameron Crowe Adores Recording ‘Almost Famous’ Cast Album

Cameron Crowe believes the spirit of a place lingers long after the moment has passed. That’s what makes recording the Broadway Almost Famous cast album at New York’s iconic Power Station studio so special for him. “It’s like going back to the roots of why I love music and what I love about records,” Crowe told The Associated Press during a break in the recording session. Working in the control room alongside fellow producers Tom Kitt and Scott M. Riesett, Crowe called the process “utterly authentic” as they directed the cast, chorus and band in different studios across multiple levels. “I have this...
Billboard

Britney Spears Shares Emotional Tribute to Estranged Sons Jayden James & Sean Preston on Her 41st Birthday: ‘I Send My Love’

Britney Spears shared a sweet message with her estranged teenage sons on her 41st birthday. The pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 2) to post a loving shoutout to her boys Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she hasn’t seen in recent months following a public fallout. Related Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Leaving Fans Stunned 12/03/2022 “To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita,”...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Gets Up Close & Personal in New Film Version of ‘My Mind & Me’ Music Video

Selena Gomez fans who have not yet seen her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me or the fans who want to relive it are in luck: On Thursday (Dec. 1), the multi-hyphenate shared a film version of her documentary’s accompanying title track, which features several intimate scenes from the film. The video kicks off with Gomez sitting down at a grand piano, softly playing the keys to the song. Snaps of her recording the track, in addition to snippets of her traveling, performing live in concert and interacting with friends, fans and family, go in quick succession until the video’s...
Billboard

BLACKPINK Shares ‘Pink Venom’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments in ‘Born Pink Memories Roll #1’

BLACKPINK‘s Born Pink era is still in full swing, but the group — which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — is taking a walk down memory lane. The K-pop group previously teased “Born Pink Memories” on Thursday (Dec. 1), and followed up with an eight-minute short of behind-the-scenes footage from the “Pink Venom” video shoot on Friday (Dec. 2). The video kicks off the the quartet preparing the “Pink Venom” teaser concept photos, with scenes of each girl posing solo and later convening inside the photo’s large — and artfully cracked — glass box. in between fierce poses,...
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
ETOnline.com

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Billboard

Nick Cannon Is Feeling the Holiday Stress as He Shops for His 11 Children in Hilarious New Video

Nick Cannon is Hollywood’s most famous baby daddy, which is all fun and games until it comes to shopping for Christmas presents. The star shared a hilarious video to his YouTube channel this week, in which he details the stress of buying gifts for his 11 children. Related 11 Kids and Counting: A Full List of Nick Cannon's Children 12/01/2022 “It’s almost the holidays and, thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people,” Cannon joked while wearing a Santa hat and Christmas pajamas, amid a cozy holiday background. “But my job’s not done. It’s time to do some online Christmas shopping and...
Billboard

DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to His ‘Brother’ Takeoff at Soundstorm Festival, Reveals That Migos Was Scheduled as Surprise Guest

DJ Khaled took the stage at Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night (Dec. 2), where he took a moment to honor his friend and former musical collaborator, Migos‘ Takeoff, who was shot and killed at age 28 on Nov. 1. “We love you brother,” Khaled declared from the stage, as captured by Billboard from the festival. “You’re one of the nicest people I ever met in my life. Every time I talk to you, you said you love me. I hit you back, and said I love you. I’ll never forget my last text with Takeoff....
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Harry Styles Honors Christine McVie by Covering Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’: Watch

Harry Styles had the perfect way of honoring the memory of Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter who died at age 79 on Wednesday (Nov. 30): by singing — and singing her most famously beautiful song at that. The day after it was announced that McVie had died following a short illness, Styles, who was performing a concert in Chile, carved room into his Love On Tour setlist to sing a gorgeous acoustic version of the ballad with his band. The “As It Was” singer played guitar and sang lead vocal on “Songbird,” backed by a piano and singers...
Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Team Up For Sexy Nail Polish Photoshoot

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have never shied away from a little PDA. But in their new ad campaign for the actress’ Play With Fire nail polish kit collab with her fianceé’s UN/DN LAQR nail brand, they get entangled to celebrate some vibrant colors inspired by Megan’s favorite crystals and gemstones. Related Machine Gun Kelly Releases Title Track From His New Film 'Taurus' 12/02/2022 In one of the snaps, Fox’s emerald green nails grip the back of MGK’s neck as he lays his hands — in a bright blue shade — over hers. In the second pic, she stares at the side...
Billboard

Meghan Trainor on the Lessons Motherhood Taught Her – And How It Led to Comeback Hit ‘Made You Look’

In the time since Meghan Trainor dropped her third studio album Treat Myself in January 2020, her life has completely transformed. That October, she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She released A Very Trainor Christmas the same month, and early the following year, the 28-year-old Nantucket native welcomed her son, Riley, with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. Now a mother, Trainor says that she has learned to focus more on “what actually matters” and being her most authentic self for her new baby. That has involved spending loads of time on TikTok, posting casual videos...
Billboard

Mel B Names James Corden & This Fellow Spice Girl as the ‘Biggest D—heads’

Mel B spilled some serious tea on the latest episode of British talk show The Big Narstie Show this week, in which she called out a few celebrities that she doesn’t think are “very nice.” When asked who she felt was the “biggest d—head she’d ever met,” the singer responded, “So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me.” When comedian Mo Gilligan was surprised that she named her fellow Spice Girls bandmate, Mel explained that while she cares deeply about Halliwell, she finds Ginger Spice to be “really f—ing annoying.” As for Corden, who has been getting called out...
Billboard

Cher Gushes Over ‘Fabulous’ New Boyfriend, Even Though ‘On Paper, It’s Kind of Ridiculous’

Cher knows her 40-year age difference with new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards is making headlines, but she doesn’t mind at all. The 76-year-old icon stopped by The Kelly Clarkson show this week, where she talked about her relationship with the 36-year-old artist. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.” She added that Edwards is “very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” before adding, “And I think he’s quite handsome.” Clarkson then asks Cher if it’s true that she’s...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Works to Separate Dreams From Reality in ‘The Name Chapter’ Concept Trailer: Watch

In November, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park announced during a company briefing that TOMORROW X TOGETHER — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — would be back in January 2023 with brand new music. Now, fans are getting the first official taste. On Friday (Dec. 2), the K-pop group dropped a concept teaser for its upcoming album, The Name Chapter. The Name Chapter concept trailer sees the idols experiencing a series of dreamy events. They first start off in an open-air setting, before introducing a devil-like creature and scenes of the boys being hoisted up on marionette strings....
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & Jimmy Fallon Are the 2022 Sonny & Cher With ‘I Got You Babe’ Duet

Kelly Clarkson is at home recovering from COVID-19 this week, but that didn’t stop the superstar from delivering one of her top Kellyoke segments of the year on Friday (Dec. 2), introducing a previously recorded duet she performed with Jimmy Fallon. The duo took on Sonny & Cher‘s 1965 rendition of “I Got You Babe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for three weeks starting on August 14, 1965. Clarkson and Fallon traded verses, harmonizing effortlessly while backed by the OG American Idol winner’s full band. Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” Alec Benjamin’s “Let Me Down Slowly” Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more. Check out Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon’s cover of Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” below. More from Billboard5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Dec. 3)Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Leaving Fans Stunned'George & Tammy': How to Watch the Limited Series for Free Without Cable
Billboard

From Harry Styles to Glass Animals, What’s Your Favorite Top Hot 100 Song of 2022? Vote!

Billboard unveiled our year-end Hot 100 chart on Thursday (Dec. 1), and now that you’ve seen the annual top 10, we want to know: Which top track of 2022 did you love the most? Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” topped the tally for the year, thanks in large part to its historic, slow-burning rise to become the English act’s first No. 1 after a stunning 59-week journey to the summit. The psychedelic pop confection also holds the record for the longest-running Hot 100 hit in history at 91 weeks and became the first year-end No. 1 by a group since the Black...
Billboard

This Studio Is Removing Kanye West Tattoos for Free

Have some Kanye West ink you’ve been regretting in recent months? Fear not, because a tattoo-removal studio in England is helping you out by removing any Ye-inspired body art for free. Naama Studios made the announcement last month, amid Ye’s slew of antisemitic remarks. “Yeezy come, yeezy go,” the London-based company cleverly captioned a photo that reads, “We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free.” The studio followed up with another video actually removing a tattoo of West, captioning the clip, “When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at...
Billboard

Drake’s 2022 Spotify Wrapped Top Artist Is Another Hip-Hop Star

Drake is just like music fans. After Spotify released its annual Wrapped campaign on Wednesday (Nov. 30), the Canadian MC is sharing who he’s been listening to this year. In an Instagram Story in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, Drake revealed that his top artist is another hip-hop star — and it was none other than the late Tupac Shakur. According to the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s post, he listened to 2Pac for 246 minutes, putting him in the top 7 percent of Pac listeners in 2022. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Drake has previously sung Shakur praises in and...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy