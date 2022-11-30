Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Some old Dodgers could be new SF Giants
The SF Giants are tied to a few different former Dodgers. Can the fan base stomach them?
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander wants three years, Astros don't; Dodgers may shift infield to fit star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Believes Free Agent Pitcher is Choosing Between Two Teams
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Dodgers have the best chance of signing free agent Justin Verlander, one of the top starting pitchers on the market.
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Using Statistics to Evaluate: The Greatest First Baseman in Cubs History
The Chicago Cubs have a history of Hall of Fame first baseman. But who is the best in their history?
Dodgers: Analyst Gives a 'Pass' to Free Agent Pitcher Caught Up in 2017 Cheating Scandal
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. says Justin Verlander gets "a pass" on the 2017 Astros cheating because, as a pitcher, he wasn't really involved.
Report: Astros' Pettis, Murphy Set to Return in 2023
The Houston Astros will be bringing back third base coach Gary Pettis — who has been with the club since 2015.
South Side Sox
White Sox release 2023 promotional schedule
The Winter Meetings are just around the corner, but don’t worry. The Chicago White Sox know precisely what their fans want to hear about: THE 2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE!. Because, honestly, if we as fans are going to have to crawl out from beneath the crushing weight of our disappointment to get to the ballpark and see a game, it’s only fair that we should also get some free stuff.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Christian Wood
It’s fun, right? It gives you the ability to imagine your ideal version of your favorite team – and try them out on the virtual hardwood. With that said, don’t get confused – it’s not the same as building a real NBA team. After all,...
Bulls coach offers troubling Lonzo Ball injury update
Lonzo Ball has not played since midway through last season because of a knee injury, and it does not sound like the Chicago Bulls star is particularly close to making his return. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked on Wednesday about Ball’s ongoing recovery from the multiple surgeries he...
Bulls' Big 3 must be better, even after lineup change
SACRAMENTO — You can make all the lineup changes you want. At the end of the day, the Chicago Bulls’ fortunes will rise and fall with the play of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. This isn’t some hot take. It’s the way of the...
