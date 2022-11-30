ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

AWC’s renovated Small Business Development Center reopens

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lsgs7_0jSfNeK600

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Small Business Development Center had a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

From a press release, the ceremony took place on Thursday, November 17 to honor the renovations the center underwent.

Accordingly, the renovations were to serve entrepreneurial clients in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Before the renovations, the center had one large classroom and two offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmKta_0jSfNeK600
Photo Credit: Arizona Western College

Now, the center has four cubical workstations, a director's office, a conference room, and other important rooms.

Also, the facility's walls has decorations featuring artwork from local artists and framed business success stories from past clients.

Thanks to funding from the Cares Act Grant, Prop 301 and institutional funding, the total estimate was $40,000.

To read more about the Small Business Development Center's history and renovation, click here .

The post AWC’s renovated Small Business Development Center reopens appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYMA News 11

Kennedy park seeks grant for upgrades

Yuma Park's and Recreation was recently informed that they would be eligible to apply for several grants as part of the Arizona Parks Grant Initiative. The post Kennedy park seeks grant for upgrades appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Santa visits Yuma YMCA for the tenth year

Santa Claus made a pit stop at the YMCA this morning where children and families lined up with their Christmas list for the 10th Annual Photos with Santa event. The post Santa visits Yuma YMCA for the tenth year appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Yuma

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Historic investment for the Salton Sea

The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Salvation Army helps people in need for the holidays

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Salvation Army has many holiday traditions, helping locals in need during Christmas time. The red kettle campaign and the angel tree program are in full swing this season. The angel tree program will help over 300 families and over 630 children receive Christmas gifts...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Friday Night Lights Awards: An end of the year extravaganza

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After 15 weeks filled with countless memorable moments and many athletes and teams shining under the bright lights, we close the door on another prep football season. From Kofa and San Pasqual's first win in five years, Richard Stallworth's record breaking season, to the unforgettable...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy