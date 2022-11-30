AWC’s renovated Small Business Development Center reopens

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Small Business Development Center had a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

From a press release, the ceremony took place on Thursday, November 17 to honor the renovations the center underwent.

Accordingly, the renovations were to serve entrepreneurial clients in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Before the renovations, the center had one large classroom and two offices.

Photo Credit: Arizona Western College

Now, the center has four cubical workstations, a director's office, a conference room, and other important rooms.

Also, the facility's walls has decorations featuring artwork from local artists and framed business success stories from past clients.

Thanks to funding from the Cares Act Grant, Prop 301 and institutional funding, the total estimate was $40,000.

To read more about the Small Business Development Center's history and renovation, click here .

