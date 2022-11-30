Read full article on original website
Mountain View High Health Center Coming
Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation (OCF). The funds will be used to support the development of a new school-based health center (SBHC) at Mountain View High School, a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services that will open this spring.
Brooks Resources ’23 Calendar Released
Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of the wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition. This year’s winner is Bend’s Jim St. John who photographed Reynolds Pond featuring an enchanting sunrise reflected on the water.
Bendites Ask To Give Feedback To City
The City of Bend seeks community feedback to guide priorities and direction for the next two years. People in Bend may receive a call or a text in early December asking participants to answer questions about the City and City services. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participants will begin December 1.
Prineville businesses 'Rounding up for Change'
Several downtown Prineville shops are asking customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar this holiday season, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter Several local businesses are inviting their customers this holiday season to "round up for change" and benefit a local nonprofit in the process. Bayberry Lane is joining Vintage Cottage, Gypsy Barn, Whiskey Darlin and Dirty Arrow Street Wear in asking customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter. Customers can also choose to make standard cash donations....
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
Holiday Events at the Old Mill
(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District) The Old Mill District art studios and shops once again welcome First Friday Art Walk this Friday, December 2 from 3-6pm. The spirit of the season is in the air, and this week will feature a variety of festive artwork, one-of-a-kind ornaments, live music, as well as joyful songs sung by carolers roving the district!
Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District
A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
Highest-paying business jobs in Bend
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Bend-Redmond, OR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care
After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Christmas Parade Saturday 12/3
BEND, OR -- The Bend Christmas Parade makes its way through downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is a High Desert Christmas. “We’re looking for everybody to kind of just celebrate in the spirit of the high desert where we live and just kind of embracing that fabulous topography and everything that we have and incorporating that into their theme of their floats in some way, shape, or form,” said the Parade Committee’s Dina Barker who is grateful for the scores of volunteers, along with the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program, who make the parade possible.
Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch has future plans for marijuana shops, focuses on access, not revenue
The newly elected mayor of Redmond has some plans in store for the future of marijuana shops. Ed Fitch says there's no reason not to allow marijuana sales in Redmond. He believes it'll bring some revenue to the city, but it's mainly about access. The post Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch has future plans for marijuana shops, focuses on access, not revenue appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue assist stranded backcountry skiers
According to Deschutes County 911 Dispatch, on Friday, at about 5:27 PM, they received a 911 call from a backcountry skier near Todd Lake. The caller reported that his ski companion was having a ski malfunction that they could not repair in the field, and they were unable to make it back out of the location unassisted.
A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development
Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
AAA Expands EV Charge Truck To Bend
AAA is expanding its capabilities and membership benefits by providing more services for electric vehicle drivers. AAA is offering more roadside solutions for EV drivers and investing in research to better understand electric vehicle functionality and consumer perceptions. Portland and Bend are two markets where AAA provides mobile charging for...
5 Reasons why Bend, Oregon, Maybe Be the Coolest Town in the United States
Bend has a lot going on for itself, and it knows it. Here are just a few reasons Bend is such a cool town to visit. Blockbuster closed shop several years ago. It was a staple tradition for many on weekends to hang out in the store, looking for something to watch. Sometimes hanging out long enough to be considered loitering. Since this Blockbuster was independently franchised it didn't close down like all the other stores did. This is still in full operation and, yes, plenty of people make the trek just to rent a DVD and grab some snacks.
▶️Bend PD Chief: We’re under legal obligation to release Safeway shooting video
The Bend Police Department on Thursday released private surveillance video from their investigation into the Bend Safeway shooting on Aug. 28. A Safeway employee and a customer were both killed before the shooter took his own life. We sat down with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz to ask him the...
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
