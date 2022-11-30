ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wcbu.org

Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia

An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

CEFCU distributes $35 million to members

A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Merger set to increase Morton Community Bank’s presence in the Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON – Morton Community Bank is acquiring a Springfield-based bank with branches in Bloomington-Normal. Holding company Hometown Community Bancorp Inc. announced Thursday it’s acquiring Marine Bank’s parent firm, which has 11 branches, two of them in the Twin-Cities. The merger is expected to happen during the second...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Photos: Holiday tree-lighting during downtown Bloomington's First Friday

Highlights from First Friday in downtown Bloomington, including the annual holiday tree-lighting on the Museum Square. Performing prior to and after the tree lighting were the Nitsch Theatre Arts Rising Stars and Bloomington High School choir students. Highlights from First Friday in downtown Bloomington, including the annual holiday tree-lighting on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois Proud

Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff

Illinois representatives, organizations fight for …. Illinois representatives, organizations fight for harm reduction resources. BloNo makes push to host IHSA football title games …. BloNo makes push to host IHSA football title games for first time since '99. ‘A fitting tribute’: Kids honor World War II veteran …. 'A...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25newsnow.com

Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wznd.com

Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Driving Downtown Bloomington into the holiday spirit is December's First Friday event from 4:45 to 8 p.m. Friday. This month's theme is "Once Upon a Holiday," where participating businesses will feature live and static holiday-themed window displays and a variety of holiday products and sales.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Residential structure fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to the scene of 1502 S. Arago St. early Thursday morning for a report of a residential house fire. When officials arrived, fire with smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home. Fire crew immediately began an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire.
PEORIA, IL

