Warming Center Opened at the Sonoma Veterans Building
A warming center was opened at the Sonoma Veterans Building through Friday morning. The City of Sonoma and County of Sonoma opened up the temporary warming center last night at 7 PM due to the extreme winter weather. The warming center provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and those without heat. However, it is stressed that this was temporary and not an overnight shelter with cots not being provided. The center closed at 9 AM Friday morning and the hours of operation may be expanded if extreme weather conditions continue.
Electrical Issues Keep Two Petaluma Schools Closed Until Monday
Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed today because of electrical issues. Casa Grande and Sonoma Mountain High Schools, which share a campus, are dealing with a major electrical equipment malfunction. The campus is without power and is expected to reopen Monday. This will be the second day the schools are closed because of the power outage, which has taken down critical phone and fire alarm systems.
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
Winter Festival-Fiesta Navideña Friday Night in Cloverdale
Cloverdale’s big holiday festival is tonight. Put on by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, the Winter Festival-Fiesta Navideña will happen today from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m in downtown Cloverdale. The holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place in the downtown plaza at about 6:00 p.m. Gingerbread cookie decorating, food, artisans, live music, shops, and restaurants will be open. And, of course, Santa Claus will be there. Cloverdale Boulevard will be closed to through traffic on First Street to Third Street and E. Second Street to Cloverdale Boulevard from 8:30 PM until about 10 PM.
California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area
Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
House Fire Displaces 10 in Sebastopol
Ten people are without a place to live after a fire gutted their house in Sebastopol. The fire, which started late Wednesday night, also damaged three other buildings and caused an estimated 750-thousand-dollars in damage. Flames damaged two houses and a clothing store, and destroyed three or four vehicles parked in a carport at one of the houses. Investigators blame several bottles of gasoline in the backyard of the house that was destroyed for accelerating the fire.
2022 Dining Out for Life: Full List of Participating Restaurants
KSRO’s Daniel Trucios and Larry Olson speak with Ron Karp, executive director of the non-profit Food for Thought, talking about the 21st Annual Dining Out for Life benefiting Food for Thought. Participating restaurants in Sonoma County are donating a portion of their sales on December 1st. You can also...
Sonoma County Wine Being Served at White House State Dinner
A wine from Sonoma County will be featured at tonight’s White House state dinner attended by President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. The wine is a 2019 Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon from Knights Valley. Wines from Napa Valley and Mendocino are also on the released menu. Anakota releases only three wines per year.
Freeze Warning Tonight for Sonoma County; Santa Rosa Warming Center to Stay Open
Santa Rosa will be under a freeze warning between eleven o’clock tonight and nine o’clock tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the inland North Bay are expected to be between 25 and 32-degrees in the overnight and early morning hours. Gusty winds are also in the forecast, and up to two-inches of rain is expected to fall through Sunday. Because of the freezing weather in the forecast, Santa Rosa is keeping a warming center open through Saturday morning. The Caritas Center in downtown was initially supposed to close this morning after opening as a warming center on Tuesday night.
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
Santa Rosa PD Donates Food Boxes and Christmas Trees to the Needy
The Santa Rosa Police Department is helping families in need feel the holiday spirit. The department and volunteers with Operation Christmas Tree held a one-night pop-up event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds earlier this week. They provided those in need with food boxes, Christmas trees, ornaments and lights. The Windsor-based Operation Christmas Tree launched in 2020, partnering with organizations to provide families in need with support after applying to be eligible to participate.
Glass Fire Scars Being Watched for Possible Flooding
Firefighters in Santa Rosa are keeping an extra close eye on today’s storm. That’s because it increases the risk for flash floods and mudslides in areas around burn scars from the 2020 Glass Fire. Crews say the hills above the city haven’t regrown the way they should, allowing more water to flow faster. That’s what happened last year when an entire neighborhood flooded and nearly 100 people had to be evacuated.
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
Freeze Warning Coming Back Friday Night and Into Saturday Morning
The North Bay has been hit with several days of winter weather and it’s not over yet. A freeze warning will be in place Friday night at 11 PM to 9 AM Saturday morning. Lows around 30 degrees are expected for the inland areas. This comes after Thursday night was expected to be the coldest night of the year in Sonoma County. After an inch-and-a-half of rain fell Wednesday night, another storm starts tomorrow morning. It’s expected to bring another inch to inch-and-a-half of rain through Sunday night.
Rohnert Park Shooting Suspect to Return to Court in January
Court proceedings for the suspect of the Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting have been pushed back to January. The suspect, 19-year-old Jade Cutrer, made her first court appearance yesterday and has not been charged with a crime yet. Judge Troye Shaffer ordered Cutrer to return on January 19th allowing for more time for the investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Cutrer and the 16-year-old victim knew each other but a motive hasn’t been revealed. Cutrer shot the girl while working at the sandwich shop on November 13th. The victim was hospitalized and Cutrer was arrested but released from jail a couple days later.
