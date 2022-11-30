Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robotsRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Comments / 0