Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
fox26houston.com
Becoming Houston business owner may be getting easier
HOUSTON - Starting a business can be tough, but if that’s your goal Houstonians are in the right place for it. Houston is known for being entrepreneurial friendly and Texas is ranked one of the best states for business. With the state now putting information at our fingertips, Texas is said to be getting even better for those who hope to have their own company.
cw39.com
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Conroe, Sugar Land among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
DALLAS (KDAF) — Okay boomers, and we’re not talking to the older generation here, we’re talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022. A study conducted by Smart Asset...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.49 Million, This Exquisite Custom-built Home in Houston Texas is Ideal for Even The Grandest of Gatherings
6505 Mercer Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 6505 Mercer Street, Houston, Texas is described as an exquisite custom-built home with large dining room, gourmet kitchen, expansive game room with bar, and Control4 Smart Home system. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,626 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6505 Mercer Street, please contact Kasteena Parikh (Phone: 713 581 0677) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
'We're being overwhelmed': Houston leaders say city water leaks are skyrocketing
City water line failures have nearly doubled in recent years, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
papercitymag.com
California Sushi Favorite Opens in Houston’s New Park Place Development — Your First Look at Ten Sushi
John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, owners of Daily Dose Hospitality, have brought Houston a California restaurant dubbed Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. (Photo by Dylan McEwan) Southern California restauranteurs Leslie Nguyen and John Reed — creators of Daily Dose Hospitality and best known in Houston for bringing the wildly popular boozy Bosscat from Newport Beach to the Batyou City — have just opened another Cali-born and bred restaurant inside the loop.
Houston Agent Magazine
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
thekatynews.com
Katy Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball® Prize
A Katy resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 31. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop #1, located at 6402 Airline Drive, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white...
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
