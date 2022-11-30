ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Reaches Lofty Heights

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7jBG_0jSfMXCW00

Dua Lipa ’s 2020 sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” is loaded with dance-pop hits, but few have had the resonance of “Levitating.”

One of two songs from the album to be certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA (along with “Don’t Start Now,” which was released a year earlier), “Levitating” has racked up a whopping 1.3 billion streams, 539,000 sales and an airplay audience of over 5 billion listeners, per Luminate. It was named Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 song for all of 2021, even though it peaked at No. 2 on the weekly chart. The song also remained in the Top 40 of the Hot 100 for more than a year, and in the Top 10 for 41 of those weeks — a record for a song by a female artist.

“Levitating” became the literal high point of Lipa’s blockbuster “Future Nostalgia” tour, where she sang it from a platform far above the audience. It’s been released in two official remixes — one with Madonna and Missy Elliott and one with DaBaby (released before his homophobic public comments that led Lipa to disavow that version).

Not surprisingly, the song was created in a party atmosphere — largely in a single day at Sarm Studios in London — by Dua and co-writers Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Stephen “Koz” Kozmeniuk, the latter of whom produced the song with Stuart Price (a Madonna and Killers veteran). The song’s hook was based around the “synthetic choir sound” that Koz created, which was the first noise he’d gotten out of a vintage Roland VP-330 synthesizer he’d ordered.

“We had been trying ideas, and nothing was really clicking,” Hudson told Rolling Stone. “Dua was like, ‘I’m ordering doughnuts.’ And we were like, ‘Oh, my God, no, please. I don’t want to eat doughnuts.’ And we eat them all and get this insane sort of sugar rush and were bouncing off the walls, and that’s when ‘Levitating’ started to come out.” The doughnut buzz even influenced the song’s “sugarboo” lyric, the chanted backing vocals and the  indelible “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah” on the chorus.

Now that the “Future Nostalgia” tour is in the past, she’s continuing work on her third album, as well as her Service95 newsletter and “At Your Service” podcast. When speaking with her “Cold Heart” duet partner — and co-Variety Hitmaker of the Year — Elton John on the podcast back in March, she’d said the album was halfway done.

“Well, when I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she laughs. “But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.

“The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Complex

Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’

The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Inquisitr.com

TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'

Miley Cyrus sizzled in a skintight and metallic bodysuit as she marked a major milestone earlier this year. The 29-year-old singer and former Disney star made March headlines for taking to social media to shout out her former Hannah Montana days. She posted to TikTok to celebrate 15 years since first airing on the teeny-bopper show. Miley wowed as she flaunted her trim figure, mic-in-hand, also delivering a version of Hoedown Showdown as she showed off her powerful vocals. At the time, Miley was also in the news for performing at the Lollapalooza music festival, where her video came from.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Inquisitr.com

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy