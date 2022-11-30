ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6lMv_0jSfMQ1R00

Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time.

And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends.

Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is a duet with another artist.

The duet with George Jones (one of Randy’s personal heroes, if we’re interpreting the title literally), “A Few Ole Country Boys,” was released as single and peaked at #8 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, with “Heroes & Friends” peaking at #4 on that same chart.

It also included duets with the likes of Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson, just to name a few.

At the time, Randy had burst on the scene as one of the buzziest “young traditionalists” in the genre, which goes to show how and why he was able to get some of the most iconic names in the genre to work with him on the record.

And actually, duet albums similar to this used to be a lot more common in country, and I miss when artists would work like this together so often.

I mean, it created some of the most classic country songs and records that exist, and it’s really just plain cool when your favorite artists join forces for a song or two, right?

Of course, every tune on the record is top-notch, but here’s just some of my favorite’s:

“A Few Ole Country Boys” (with George Jones)

“Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” (with Dolly Parton)

“Birth of the Blues” (with Willie Nelson)

“All Night Long” (with Merle Haggard)

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
American Songwriter

The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs

We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
TENNESSEE STATE
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

236K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy