ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1Qab_0jSfMKyJ00

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what was the cause of his failings in his first attempt at being an NFL head coach.

After a successful run turning Baylor into a college football powerhouse, Rhule made the jump that many NCAA coaches before him have and took his talents to the NFL. And just like many of those team leaders who preceded him, he also did not deliver the same results on the professional level as he did in the collegiate.

Unsurprisingly, he continued the trend of failed college-to-NFL head coaches and returned to his roots this week as he l anded the top job for the legendary Nebraska Cornhuskers program. After Rhule was the first head coach fired in the league this season, little has been heard from him in the close to two months since.

Related: NFL games today – Get watch times and odds for all the Week 13 NFL action

Well, that changed during a recent appearance on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast.

Matt Rhule claims the Carolina Panthers didn’t give him the success time originally promised

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRCS4_0jSfMKyJ00
Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

During his guest spot, Matt Rhule was asked about his final thoughts on is two and half year run in the NFL, and if he would have done anything differently. And the 47-year-old was honest when he said he wished he would have taken the same job, but elsewhere because the team didn’t live up to their original claims of giving him four or five seasons to turn the team into a consistent winner.

“I think I would just probably [have] taken another job. It’s a great place. Wonderful people. But I just don’t know if I was a fit there. You know, at the end of the day, we talked about, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have a four-year plan, a five-year plan.’ You know, if you tell me, ‘Hey, we got a two-year plan,’ then I’m gonna go sign a bunch of free agents and do it. So what was a four-year plan became a two-year-and-five-game plan real quick.”

– Matt Rhule on Panthers tenure (h/t Pro Football Talk)
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: New York Jets fly, Buccaneers plummet into December

While Rhule claims he doesn’t hold any grudges with the organization, he wishes there had been better communication between team brass and himself, so he could have made different offseason choices knowing his success timeline was growing shorter.

“I’m not angry about it. At the end of the day, I understand. But if it’s gonna be that quick, then we’re gonna sign some more free agents, we’re gonna go make the blockbuster trade, we’re gonna do those things. I think the trajectory we were on was correct.”

Matt Rhule on Panthers tenure (h/t Pro Football Talk)

Rhule finished with am 11-27 records during his two-plus seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule, Wife's 'Secret' Visit

Before agreeing to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Matt Rhule took a secret visit to Lincoln to test the fit. Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. The former Carolina Panthers head coach wore a hat and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise his appearance, per Mitch Sherman and Max Olson of The Athletic.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
LINCOLN, NE
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

89K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy