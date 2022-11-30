Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
Browns' Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say
As part of the conditions that enabled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be able to play Sunday, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Sleepers & DFS: DeAndre Carter, Brian Robinson, Zay Jones among winning options
The Chargers-Raiders game should be a shootout in Las Vegas, and all the main weapons for Justin Herbert are worth using as Fantasy options this week with Mike Williams (ankle) still hurt. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start receivers, and Gerald Everett remains a low-end starting tight end. And don't forget about DeAndre Carter as well.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR
Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Franchy Cordero: Inks deal with Baltimore
Cordero agreed to a split contract with the Orioles on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Red Sox opted not to tender Cordero a contract for 2023, but he'll remain in the AL East. The 28-year-old appeared in 84 games last season and had a .219/.300/.397 slash line with eight home runs, 29 RBI and four stolen bases. With the split contract he'll make $1.35 million if in the majors and $450,000 in the minors.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Claimed by D-backs
Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in the offseason, and will now join his third organization in less than two months. The 25-year-old backstop never saw the big leagues in 2022, but he put up a .743 OPS and collected 33 RBI in Triple-A over 252 plate appearances. If he makes the big-league roster, it's possible Sanchez splits time with Carson Kelly, pushing Daulton Varsho into the outfield full-time.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, but sit Jeff Wilson
In one of the most impressive stories of the NFL season, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. broke out for his first career 100-yard game in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson showed how far he's come from a preseason shooting incident to run for 105 yards on 18 carries with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Owners that have been sweating out weekly Fantasy football start-sit decisions between Robinson and teammate Antonio Gibson appear to have another choice to make in their Week 13 Fantasy football rankings when Washington plays the New York Giants. Washington should be poised to lead its Week 13 offense with its ground attack, and give Robinson the chance to build off of last week's performance and come through for anyone who uses him for their Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Final Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
