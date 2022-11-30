ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Afro-Greeks struggle to emulate 'idol' Antetokounmpo

Young Athenians sharpen their shooting skills under the dazzling white lights of an outdoor basketball court, forever dreaming of emulating local hero and global star Giannis Antetokounmpo. An enormous fresco on a basketball court depicts Antetokounmpo, 27, leaping with superhuman agility towards a basket, soaring towards the clouds and a Greek god. 
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
202
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy