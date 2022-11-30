ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

World's largest active volcano seen from space as it erupts for first time in 38 years

By Rex Ravita Ii
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdqps_0jSfMCuV00

Though we all have differences, there’s one commonality that has prevailed for all of humanity: we are all floating on a rock, flying through outer space at over a million miles an hour.

Thanks to the rapid advancement of technology in the past century, we can observe much more of the universe than we ever thought possible.

The scale and sheer size of the universe make it impossible to truly learn everything, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

Here's what's happening in space this week.

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted in Hawaii over the weekend after 38 years of dormancy.

The volcano began erupting on Sunday, November 27 at 11:30 HST, according to a statement by the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. They also said that the lava flows were contained and should not threaten downslope communities, noting that the risk may potentially increase.

The U.S. Geological Service issued a warning, stating residents potentially at risk of Mauna Loa's lava flow should be prepared.

Satellites orbiting Earth captured an aerial view during the eruption, showcasing the volcano's force.

The view of Mauna Loa's eruption is just as spectacular closer to the Earth. With fountains of lava shooting hundreds of feet in the hair, the eruption is certainly a sight to behold. Check out the photos below courtesy of Paradise Helicopters which show the stunning views of Mauna Loa's lava flows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdvdb_0jSfMCuV00
Photo credit Paradise Helicopters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IprJt_0jSfMCuV00
Photo credit Paradise Helicopters

Though the volcano is a bit frightening, local residents have flocked to areas near the lava flows in Big Hawaii to get a glimpse of the breathtaking sight that hasn't been seen since 1984.

One Kansas resident vacationing in Hawaii snapped the photo below and told KRLD he could hardly take his eyes off the erupting vent.

"I was stunned when my family back home woke me up early to tell me it had begun erupting and asked if I could see it. I walked out of my hotel room at 5:45 AM and could see it from the resort. It was absolutely beautiful and I couldn’t stop looking at it," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mjzba_0jSfMCuV00
Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise in Hawaii. Photo credit pfranci2

While there are still no evacuation orders, officials have placed portions of Hawaii under an ash fall advisory. They've also said for locals to be aware of something called 'Pele's Hair.'

Pele's Hair is the term used to describe long strands of volcanic glass that are formed from bubbles of gas exiting a lava flow. The strands of glass are thinner than a strand of hair and can become embedded in human skin, according to the National Park Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pn097_0jSfMCuV00
Photo credit National Park Service

Eruption activity is being closely monitored. Refer to The U.S. Geological Survey's website for any questions and alerts about the volcano.

Comments / 0

