ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Kittens named after ‘Backstreet Boys’ soon to be up for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7ZaZ_0jSfM8Sq00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five kittens named after the members of the 90s boy band Backstreet Boys are available for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay.

The five “backstreet” kittens, named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie and Kevin are seven weeks old. They’ll be ready to find their forever homes in mid-December.

3 rehabilitated manatees released in Florida Keys

SPCA Tampa Bay said the kittens’ personalities have begun to shine as they’ve spent the last month with a foster family.

Nick is said to be the “instigator” of the litter, always trying to get his siblings to play. Brian is the “silly one.” AJ is the only female in the litter and is a curious kitten. Howie likes to lounge and cuddle. Kevin is said to be a bit reserved, but loves to climb and snuggle with his siblings.

Those interested in adopting a kitten from SPCA Tampa Bay can stay tuned to their website , as well as its social media channels for the official announcement of when the kittens will be available.

“And to the Backstreet Boys, SPCA Tampa Bay invites you to make it A Very Backstreet Christmas by visiting the animal shelter when you are in town to meet your namesakes and help them find a furrevah home!” the shelter wrote in a press release.

You can visit SPCA Tampa Bay at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emily Scarvie

Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Beautiful, mild evening and a gorgeous weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was lovely! We woke up in the cool 60s and warmed into the mild 70s under mostly sunny skies. We topped out in the low 80s this afternoon, but are mild now, our temperatures are sinking through the 70s.  Tonight is beautiful and cool. Expect temperatures to cool down to […]
TAMPA, FL
famunews.com

FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg

President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

120K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy