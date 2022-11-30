Man arrested after allegedly chasing store employee with knife in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly chased a store employee with a knife in Pueblo County on Sunday.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. for a reported robbery.

At the scene, a store employee told responding officers that the suspect walked into the building with a knife and approached the counter. According to PPD, the suspect started yelling at the employee, demanding money from the register. In response, the employee ran away from the suspect. Then, the suspect started chasing the employee with the knife.

PPD said another employee from the back of the store heard the suspect yelling and saw him with the weapon. That employee chased the suspect out of the store. The employee caught the suspect after leaving the building and detained him until police got to the scene.

According to PPD, Michael Salazar was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center for aggravated robbery.

PPD wants to remind citizens of the dangers of apprehending suspects that have committed crimes. It's strongly suggested to call the police and wait for them to arrive at the scene. Witnesses should take note of the suspect's description, vehicles, and the direction the suspect left. Citizens should address any pertinent information to the police. The most important thing is to stay safe.

