ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Man arrested after allegedly chasing store employee with knife in Pueblo County

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duOZf_0jSfM6hO00

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly chased a store employee with a knife in Pueblo County on Sunday.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. for a reported robbery.

At the scene, a store employee told responding officers that the suspect walked into the building with a knife and approached the counter. According to PPD, the suspect started yelling at the employee, demanding money from the register. In response, the employee ran away from the suspect. Then, the suspect started chasing the employee with the knife.

PPD said another employee from the back of the store heard the suspect yelling and saw him with the weapon. That employee chased the suspect out of the store. The employee caught the suspect after leaving the building and detained him until police got to the scene.

According to PPD, Michael Salazar was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center for aggravated robbery.

PPD wants to remind citizens of the dangers of apprehending suspects that have committed crimes. It's strongly suggested to call the police and wait for them to arrive at the scene. Witnesses should take note of the suspect's description, vehicles, and the direction the suspect left. Citizens should address any pertinent information to the police. The most important thing is to stay safe.

The post Man arrested after allegedly chasing store employee with knife in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

1 dead, 1 injured in reported shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Elderly Pueblo man killed while crossing HWY 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An elderly Pueblo man was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 50 against traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 67-year-old Pueblo man was crossing the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. According […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s 50th homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have released the identity of the victim in a homicide that happened near Downtown Colorado Springs. Saturday, Nov. 26, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a "disturbance" at 6:30 p.m. at S. Nevada Ave. and E. Las Vegas St. At the scene, CSPD said found a The post Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s 50th homicide investigation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Jurors begin deliberating on high-profile murder case in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A high-profile murder trial in Pueblo is now in the hands of a jury. It comes after nearly two weeks of testimony in the Andrew Baros case. Baros is accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers

Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. 7 indicted on drug trafficking. One dead, one injured in Pueblo shooting. One dead, one injured in Pueblo...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed after shooting on Knoll Lane identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed following reports of a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. On Monday, Nov. 28, 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs was identified following a completed autopsy. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 2900 block of W. Pueblo on Nov. 28 in response to an armed robbery call. According to the PPD, while en route, officers learned a customer was holding down the suspect, later identified as, 32-year-old Travis Chavez, who was armed with a knife. As officers arrived, they were given information that Travis was able to get away and run out of the store. Officers searched the area and contacted a male party matching the description given of Travis.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

IN-CUSTODY DEATH: Officer & paramedic names released

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The names of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who were involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday, Nov. 15 have been released. Officer Sean Reed has been employed with CSPD since March 2015 and is currently assigned to the Sand Creek […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

7 indicted on drug trafficking

Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Sharing the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Vehicle fire shut down part of busy intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire has shutdown a busy area in the northeast part of Colorado Springs this morning. Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The car has very extensive damage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m. At The post Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspects wanted in Fountain liquor store theft

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a burglary on Nov. 15. FPD says two suspects entered a business in the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway and stole several hundred dollars worth of liquor. The first suspect is a Black man […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Five arrested in targeted retail theft enforcement

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side. CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for driver who hit marked police car while responding to emergency in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a marked police car while responding to an emergency in East Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard, just before The post Police search for driver who hit marked police car while responding to emergency in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Detectives find stolen Jeep, robbery suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A robbery suspect who had six active warrants out for his arrest was finally apprehended on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after he was found with a stolen Jeep Cherokee. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) unit found a stolen Jeep Cherokee around 11 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to business on fire on southwest side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The HVAC unit on top of a business on Cheyenne Meadows Road caught fire around 7:30 Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said the fire appeared to be contained to the HVAC unit on the roof and was under control shortly before 8. (CSFD) Crews The post Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to business on fire on southwest side of the city appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy