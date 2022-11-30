ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

MAGA@ENEMY OF STATE!
3d ago

Why are republicans always crying election fraud when it’s the republicans who are always found guilty of it? Projection maybe?

Clarendon Feast
3d ago

Where's the Repubs at? if was Democrats did that, this comment section would of been filled with hateful lying rhetoric, and cries of false allegations of election fraud, now they are LOUD in their silence.

darryl porter
2d ago

the reason why it seems that Republicans don't get jail time is because the Republicans in high places judges who make the decision usually side with these people are more sympathetic towards it that's why

Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
The Independent

Worker reaches plea deal in election machine tampering case

A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.Sandra Brown, who is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing, is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump.Brown intends to plead guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
