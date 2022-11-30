A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.Sandra Brown, who is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing, is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump.Brown intends to plead guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a...

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO