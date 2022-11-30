Read full article on original website
MAGA@ENEMY OF STATE!
3d ago
Why are republicans always crying election fraud when it’s the republicans who are always found guilty of it? Projection maybe?
Clarendon Feast
3d ago
Where's the Repubs at? if was Democrats did that, this comment section would of been filled with hateful lying rhetoric, and cries of false allegations of election fraud, now they are LOUD in their silence.
darryl porter
2d ago
the reason why it seems that Republicans don't get jail time is because the Republicans in high places judges who make the decision usually side with these people are more sympathetic towards it that's why
Election lawyer mocks Kari Lake for crying “voter suppression” after GOP made it harder to vote
Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona Kari Lake speaks to members of the media after voting in the US midterm election, in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 8, 2022. (OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images) The GOP's efforts to question elections, pass so-called voter fraud laws, and suppress votes is now working against...
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by Marijuana Users
President Joe Biden, who recently issued a mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders, says cannabis consumption should not be treated as a crime. His administration nevertheless defends the federal ban on gun possession by marijuana users, arguing that Second Amendment rights are limited to "law-abiding citizens." Last week, a federal...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rejects request for DeSantis testimony over suspended prosecutor
A federal judge ruled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won't have to testify over his decision to suspend a Hillsborough County prosecutor for violating the state's abortion law, though the ruling may be reexamined during the trial set to begin next week. The Florida governor suspended Andrew Warren from his...
Maricopa County officials say hundreds of thousands of Arizona votes remain uncounted
Officials in Arizona's Maricopa County say it will take days to count over 400,000 uncounted ballots as the state waits with bated breath to find out the results in the state's closely watched Senate and gubernatorial races.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Wife of Elderly Oath Keepers Defendant Tells Jury: My Husband Wore ‘Depends’ on Jan. 6, Not Body Armor
Over the course of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial, attorneys for one of the oldest members from the group to be prosecuted have tried to recast him as an elderly bystander to the Jan. 6-related upheaval. The wife of that defendant, Thomas Caldwell, colorfully expanded upon that theme on...
Worker reaches plea deal in election machine tampering case
A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.Sandra Brown, who is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing, is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump.Brown intends to plead guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a...
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
Democrats Allowed 24 Republican House Candidates to Run Unopposed
Democrats did not field candidates against 24 Republican nominations for the House of Representatives in the recent midterm elections. As a result, some candidates ran totally unopposed. Republicans will have a majority in the House when the next Congress convenes in January but it's not clear how slim the margins...
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Clarence Thomas Again Moves To Block Jan. 6 Inquiry That Could Implicate His Wife
The Supreme Court conservative indicated with his dissent that he would not have allowed a subpoena involving Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to go forward.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.
