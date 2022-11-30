ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown

By Drew Ascione
 6 days ago
CARPINTERIA, Calif.– Carpinteria Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown around 9:21 a.m. after Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to a trespasser and possible threat on-campus.

Deputies arrived on site and placed the school on an immediate lockdown. Law enforcement reports that deputies located the trespasser off-campus and declared the lockdown no longer necessary.

At 10:01 a.m., deputies arrested the 37-year-old man in the 5300 block of Carpinteria Avenue who was booked for trespassing on school grounds, obstructions, possession of a controlled substance, ad outstanding warrants in Ventura County.

There was no further threat to CMS staff, administration, and students. No injuries were reported and exact details of the incident or possible motive have been released by SB Sheriff's Department.

