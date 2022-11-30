ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

UPDATE: Watseka boil order lifted after water main break

By Bradley Zimmerman
 6 days ago

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Watseka shared on Facebook that they have lifted its citywide boil order.

The break happened near the CVS at 300 Walnut Street on Wednesday. City officials said the pipe had a large spiral crack in it that ran for 10 feet, necessitating a “large repair” that required all public works and water personnel in the city to be on the scene. With so much water leaking out of the pipe, water pressure in the city was greatly reduced.

Alderman Brandon Barragree shared on his Facebook page that the damaged section of the pipe was replaced and water service was restored around 9:30 a.m. As pressure continues to build, city officials enacted a boil order effective immediately.

An official with the Watseka Public Works Department said staff are taking samples from the water and testing them to ensure they are safe to consume. He said the boil order is expected to be lifted on Thursday as long as the samples pass the required tests.

WCIA

WCIA

