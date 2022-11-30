Read full article on original website
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County first-grader gets to sing with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County first-grader got the chance to sing with two musical icons on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. Rosie, who attends RideOut Elementary School in Middleburg, sang “Amazing Grace” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
Descendants Of The Historic Rosewood Massacre Set To Commemorate 100th Memorialization, Jan. 8-15, 2023
New Years is synonymous with champagne, glittery dresses, and disco balls, but for some New Years is a constant reminder of wounds unhealed. This January, descendants of the Rosewood family will honor the legacy of those lost on Jan. 1, 1923 with a week full of culture, conversation, and exchange in Gainesville, Fla. from Jan. 8-15, 2023.
WCJB
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
oberlinreview.org
Dr. Porchia Moore, Assistant Professor of Critical Museum Studies at the University of Florida
Dr. Porchia Moore is assistant professor and rotating program head of critical museum studies at the University of Florida’s School of Art + Art History and an activist-scholar in museums. Her work focuses on critical race theory as a tool for interrogating museums and the narratives they construct. She recently gave a lecture at Oberlin discussing the impact of institutional racism in museums.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
wuft.org
The Tracks K-9 Club makes a splash with its third dog competition
CHIEFLAND, Florida — Off a dirt road in this north central Florida town, 30 dogs howled in anticipation. With wide eyes and open mouths, they drooled at the 45-foot-long pool on a recent weekend. In January, Chris and Kim Hutchko developed a five-acre facility for dog competitions called the...
wuft.org
UF Environmental and Horticulture Club is holding its poinsettia sale Dec. 8 and 9
The University of Florida Environmental Horticulture Club is holding its 26th Annual Poinsettia Sale. The club carries over 4,000 plants and offers a variety of more than 40 types of poinsettias in its greenhouse. Located at the greenhouse behind Fifield Hall at 2475 Memorial Road on UF’s campus, the sale...
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ford’s Garage opens in Butler Plaza
Imagine transporting back to the 1920s when the average cost for a vehicle was around $500. Unfortunately, we don’t have time machines to make that happen, but there is a new restaurant in town themed toward 1920s service stations that might just do the trick. On Wednesday, Ford’s Garage...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
wuft.org
Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
wuft.org
Data do not account for families experiencing homelessness in Alachua and surrounding counties
Hopeless. Angry. Lonely. That’s how Amber Tillman and Christopher Smith describe how they are feeling these days. The engaged couple has lived in their white Chevrolet Venture minivan every weekend since Gator football season began this fall because they can’t afford weekend hotel prices anymore. Hotel prices in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nay'Quan Wright, Florida RB, announces plans for 2023 season
Nay’Quan Wright, a veteran running back at Florida, has decided to look for a change of scenery after a season in which he rushed for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns in 7 games. Wright, who battled an ankle injury in the spring and entering fall camp, shared on social media that he would enter the transfer portal with 2 seasons of eligibility remaining.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho quadruple killings call attention to 1990 Gainesville murders
(NewsNation) — As the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students stretches from days into weeks, similarities between the quadruple murders and a series of Gainesville, Florida, murders are emerging. The last time a college campus was terrorized by a killer on the loose was...
Let’s Talk Turkey
The Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center inside Silver Springs State Park sits in a sprawling campus that includes and is surrounded by a deep and natural landscape. From towering pines and oaks, to palmetto thickets and dense scrub, the environment continues to be home to an abundance of wildlife.
Starke, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
