Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract

One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
With deGrom headed to Texas, the Angels must respond in a big way

The Texas Rangers shocked the baseball world when they signed the best pitcher in baseball, Jacob deGrom, to a five-year $185 million dollar deal. This contract includes a lot of risk given deGrom's injury history but when healthy, he's the best pitcher in the game undisputedly. The Rangers pair deGrom...
