Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract
One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
Some old Dodgers could be new SF Giants
The SF Giants are tied to a few different former Dodgers. Can the fan base stomach them?
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Dodgers Injury News: 2 Pitching Prospects Undergo Tommy John Surgery
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
Dodgers Rumors: Two LA Trade Targets Reportedly Unavailable in Talks
They've been linked to the Dodgers all offseason long.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Believes Free Agent Pitcher is Choosing Between Two Teams
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Dodgers have the best chance of signing free agent Justin Verlander, one of the top starting pitchers on the market.
Dodgers: LA Expected To Have First Year Outfielder On Opening Day Roster
Dodgers outfielder James Outman made the most of his opportunities
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Justin Turner Re-Signs With LA at $14 Million
File this one under: Weird Predictions. The Dodgers declined Justin Turner’s $16 million option this offseason, opting to pay a $2 million buyout instead. Both sides remain hopeful of a reunion, but right now he’s a free agent. Over on MLB Now, host Brian Kenny talked with FanGraphs...
Dodgers: Analyst Gives a 'Pass' to Free Agent Pitcher Caught Up in 2017 Cheating Scandal
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. says Justin Verlander gets "a pass" on the 2017 Astros cheating because, as a pitcher, he wasn't really involved.
With deGrom headed to Texas, the Angels must respond in a big way
The Texas Rangers shocked the baseball world when they signed the best pitcher in baseball, Jacob deGrom, to a five-year $185 million dollar deal. This contract includes a lot of risk given deGrom's injury history but when healthy, he's the best pitcher in the game undisputedly. The Rangers pair deGrom...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0