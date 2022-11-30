ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
HENDERSON, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
macaronikid.com

Don't Miss Enchant in Las Vegas!

Is back in Las Vegas with two locations this Holiday season. Visit Enchant Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark® and Las Vegas on the Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas through January 1. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Guests can explore one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino

LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Aerosmith cancels 2nd Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler’s illness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock band Aerosmith on Sunday announced that it would be canceling a second Las Vegas performance as front man Steven Tyler recovers from an illness. The group initially canceled its performance on Friday, Dec. 2. In announcing that cancellation, the group had advised that Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience

Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
