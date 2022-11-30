Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
5 Fabulous Places for Holiday Parties in Las Vegas off the Strip
Whether you are entertaining guests or are visiting Las Vegas, many people prefer to skip...
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace dedicated to son’s passing in Las Vegas
A woman who visited Las Vegas in November is asking for the public's help after losing a special momento dedicated to her son's life after his tragic passing.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposal to rename part of Karen Avenue ‘Liberace Way’ goes to planning commission
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas is home to Frank Sinatra Drive and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, could it soon also be home to Liberace Way? There has been a push for years for local leaders to find a lasting way to honor the iconic Las Vegas performer and they could take the next big step Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Jackpot fever: Las Vegas local and visitor win thousands
A Las Vegas local and a visitor from Oregon won thousands in jackpots at The Cromwell and Gold Coast.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Las Vegas!
Is back in Las Vegas with two locations this Holiday season. Visit Enchant Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark® and Las Vegas on the Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas through January 1. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Guests can explore one...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
Americajr.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino
LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
Fire breaks out at marijuana dispensary in northeast Las Vegas valley
Clark County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a fire investigation at a local marijuana business near Sunrise Manor on Monday evening.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
WATCH: Mountain Lion spotted in NW valley Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
Fox5 KVVU
Aerosmith cancels 2nd Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler’s illness
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock band Aerosmith on Sunday announced that it would be canceling a second Las Vegas performance as front man Steven Tyler recovers from an illness. The group initially canceled its performance on Friday, Dec. 2. In announcing that cancellation, the group had advised that Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”
news3lv.com
New taproom opening on Las Vegas Strip with $1 million bar tab up for grabs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive new taproom is opening on the Las Vegas Strip and one lucky guest will win a $1 million bar tab. All you must do is show up when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, December 2, at BrewDog Las Vegas, and you will be entered into the raffle.
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
