Read full article on original website
Related
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning. A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28...
dakotanewsnow.com
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop that led to a multi-million dollar fentanyl bust. The post reads, at approximately 4 a.m., one of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate officers pulled over a car in the Lake Traverse District...
KELOLAND TV
Drug bust in Roberts County, Hit & Run in Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 30 and here’s a look at the KELOLAND On The Go. For the second time in three days, a drug bust has been made in Roberts County. One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell...
KELOLAND TV
Car nearly hits crews responding to semi-truck crash
LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash near Lake Poinsett. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Thursday morning when a semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled. Authorities say a truck then hit the semi, before driving away. Once crews were on...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for missing Watertown teen
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl. Dione DuBray Jr., 16, was last seen leaving her house around 4 a.m. on November 17, 2022. DuBray was seen wearing a white zip-up sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
dakotanewsnow.com
612 Flats to provide emergency housing in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Codington County Welfare Office announced their recent purchase of the 612 Flats in Watertown will provide shelter for individuals and families as they get back on their feet. According to their press release, the new non-profit called Watertown Cares will oversee eight units...
dakotanewsnow.com
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Watertown SD Police Department Facebook post, an animal control officer responded to the scene of an animal stranded on the ice. The post says the deer could not make its way off the slippery ice in southwest Watertown. Animal Control Officer...
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown teacher earns $25,000 Milken Educator Award
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown elementary teacher received a surprise $25,000 Milken Educator Award for teaching excellence Friday morning. According to a press release, Abby Turbak of McKinley Elementary School is the first educator in the Watertown School District to be awarded the prestigious honor. Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher and South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson presented Turbak the award in a schoolwide assembly of students, colleagues, and local and state representatives.
Comments / 0