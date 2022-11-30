ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

$50,000 donation to UAMS from Bentonville organization makes epic journey across Arkansas

By Caitrin Assaf
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On a very special Giving Tuesday, one Bentonville organization decided to give a significant gift to UAMS.

The UAMS Department of Neurology received a $50,000 donation for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) research, relayed by runners all the way from Northwest Arkansas to Little Rock.

It took 21 runners, 208 miles and nearly 36 continuous hours to get the check to the capital city.

The donation was raised by the Rampy MS Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to spreading awareness and funding research for Multiple Sclerosis.

Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes

Founders Jo and Scott Rampy began their fundraising quest soon after Jo’s own MS diagnosis and now, they’re taking their fight to the roads one run at a time.

The Rampy MS Foundation does more than just cross-state relays – their premier triathlon each year has raised a total of close to $900,000 since its creation.

“When I crossed the finish line of my first triathlon, it was my starting line to encourage the world of Multiple Sclerosis and beyond,” Jo said.

Arkansas holiday light displays joyfully brighten up winter evenings

Dr. Robert Archer, chairman of the UAMS Department of Neurology, told the founders how special their unique efforts were.

“[UAMS Chancellor] Dr. Patterson mentioned how special it is when somebody has a challenge and they respond to that health challenge by doing something positive about it, and that’s what you guys have done,” Archer said.

