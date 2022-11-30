Read full article on original website
Maurice Alvin Floyd
Maurice (“Maury”) Alvin Floyd – 83 Years Old of The Villages (Village of Charlotte), passed away suddenly on November 26, 2022, in Ocoee, Florida. Maury was born July 6, 1939, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Floyd and Verena Marie Floyd, sister Jean Logsdon, brother Wallace Floyd, and his loyal companion/dog, Monty. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his children Randy, Tina (Fred) Statz, Paula (John) Debevic and Paul (Nancy) Floyd; his grandchildren Andrew Statz, Brandyn (Stephanie) Debevic, Jacob Debevic and Paul Skylar Floyd; and his great grandson Gary Debevic, and several nieces and nephews.
Jacqueline Dombro
Jacqueline “Jackie” Dombro (née Hicks), age 87, passed peacefully November 24, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. She is proceeded in death by her husband Thomas Dombro. Jackie is survived by her brother Kenneth Hicks of California and her children Richard (Terri)Vance of Cincinnati, Julie Copenhaver and Jennifer (Thomas)Kutcher both of The Villages. She was the proud grandmother of William (Anne)Vance, Michael (Amanda)Vance, Thomas (Colleen)Vance, Matthew (Cristina)Niederhelman, Katy (Eric) Kramer, Zachary Copenhaver, Raymond Copelin Jr., Sara (Taige) Malone, Cristine (Brian) Robinette along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Robert Benning
Robert (Bob) Benning, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away in his sleep November 20, 2022 after a fall in July. Bob was born on December 18, 1932 to Norwood and Helen Benning in Butler, MO. He grew up in Maryville, MO then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri. Duty called; Bob served in the Air Force as a pilot flying refueling tankers for B-52’s. He returned to University of Missouri for a master’s degree in Dairy Management and then began his career at Kroger where he became a lifelong expert in vanilla ice cream. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1960’s and had a long successful career in the insurance business.
Marie J. Hagood
Marie J. Hagood, age 82, passed away on Tuesday November 22, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Her journey started in Amityville, Long Island, NY on July 20, 1940 to the late Walter Ergenzinger and Lillian Petri Ergenzinger-Weaver. Marie was the third of eight children. She attended Hartly Elementary and Dover High School, where she excelled in basketball and softball.
Ronald Olney
Ronald H. Olney, age 90, of The Villages in Lady Lake, FL, passed away November 28, 2022, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, CT. He was born in Norwood. MA, the son of Frederick H. and Ruth (Simmons) Olney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Peg) Olney, on March 28,2017. They had been married for 63 years upon her death. He is survived by his beloved children, Karen Hazleton (Kevin), Kathleen Shine (William) and Mark Olney (Nancy); 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Mazzanti (Carl), Dr. Kristy Shine, W. Timothy Shine (Michelle), Brian Olney (Kelly), Michelle Guydosh (Joseph), Lauren Tuths (Michael) and Kevin Hazleton, Jr. (Jessica); and 9 great grandchildren, William and Cailey Shine, Enzo and Eli Mazzanti, Bridget and James Olney, Lucas Tuths and Allison and Hannah Guydosh; his brother Frederick, Jr. (Carole) and 6 nieces and nephews. A longtime resident of Monroe, CT, he had lived in The Villages since 1997. In addition to his family, he was proud to have earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT, after going nights to three universities in three different states. He started his professional career with The Foxboro Company in Foxboro, MA and Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, MI, before joining Lycoming, a subsidiary of Textron, Inc in 1959, in Stratford, CT. He spent 33 years at Lycoming Textron involved in the design and development of gas turbine jet engines. He had both design and leadership roles at Lycoming Textron. He found time to serve as Treasurer of the Textron Management Association, serve on the Board of Directors of Pinewood Lake Association and a coach of Little League Baseball and Youth Basketball. Upon retirement, he served as an ambulance driver for Trumbull, CT EMS and helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed playing and watching all sports, especially golf but also enjoyed all kinds of music, line dancing, sailing and fresh water fishing. There will be no public service, but instead a private family dinner celebrating his 90 years of life.
James Richard Baker
James “Ricky” Richard Baker, 69, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born September 17, 1953, in Leesburg, FL to James Donald and Julia Elvira (Sherer) Baker. He was a lifelong resident of Wildwood and Oxford. Ricky served the community and surrounding areas as...
John L. Sullivan
John L. Sullivan passed from this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. John L. was born on February 2, 1939, in Long Island City, New York to Cornelius and Margaret (Heenan) Sullivan. John L. enjoyed all kinds of sports and played softball, pickleball, bowling, and stickball since moving from New...
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
Young Alligator Napping In The Villages
This uncharacteristically adorable young alligator decided to take a snooze along the banks of a pond in The Villages until he was suddenly awakened by a puppy dog that began barking. This caused the little alligator to become frightened and jump back into the water. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages
A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.
Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
Entries still being accepted for upcoming Christmas Parade in Wildwood
The City of Wildwood has announced the entry window for its Christmas Parade is open through Wednesday, Dec. 7. The parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and passes by Wildwood Middle High School and City Hall before heading down Warfield Avenue. Participants need to be lined up by 7:30 a.m.
Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola
A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store. Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the...
Area residents encouraged to attend Lady Lake Christmas Parade
The annual Lady Lake Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will step off promptly at 10 a.m. The parade will take place on Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive. The annual parade is hosted by the Lady Lake Recreation Department, along with...
Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park
A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell. Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.
Teens arrested after allegedly making threats at apartment complex in Lady Lake
Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly making threats at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. A 17-year-old from Groveland and a 16-year-old from Leesburg were in a black Toyota Tundra pickup on Sunday afternoon when they threatened to shoot a man at the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Bicycle clubs and sheriff’s office collect bicycles for holiday giveaway
Villages bicycle club members pitched in to assemble and repair bicycles Friday for the annual Sumter County Sheriff’s Office bicycle collection at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Several hundred new and used bikes were being assembled and cleaned by more than 30 volunteers. Some Villagers were picking up used bikes...
Woman knocked out of golf cart after hit by SUV at Publix in The Villages
A woman was knocked out of her golf cart after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. The Summerfield woman was alone in the Yamaha golf cart at about 2:45 p.m. Friday when she pulled into the path of the SUV in the parking lot of the store at La Plaza Grande.
Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
