Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops
The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes. The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Will Receive Its Final Specialist In 2023
Battlefield 2042's fourth multiplayer season will add its 14th and final Specialist, developer DICE has announced, as the game pivots to a class-based system. In a blog post announcing what new content players can expect in the coming months, DICE revealed that a new Specialist--coming as part of Season 4 in early 2023--will be the last new playable character coming to the game's roster.
Gamespot
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Gamespot
The Game Awards Will Include Reveal For New Project From Epic And 505 Games
505 Games and Epic Games are teasing some kind of announcement to come during The Game Awards next week. A website called "Visit Rockay City" is live now, containing a looping video that could hold secrets about what to expect. The teaser site shows some kind of waterside city with...
Gamespot
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Wins Best Game And Users' Choice At Google Play Awards
After taking home Apple's iPhone Game Of The Year award earlier this week, Apex Legends Mobile has continued its win streak, taking home two awards at last night's Google Play's Best Of 2022 Awards. Apex Mobile won both the Best Game and Users' Choice awards, knocking aside competition like Diablo Immortal and Rocket League Sideswipe.
Gamespot
Todd Howard Is Aware Of Newfound Pressure At Xbox
Bethesda Games Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard understands that working as part of Xbox brings about new challenges. In a recent interview, he opened up about the pressure that comes with being a first-party studio. VGC reports the Starfield director discussed this newfound duty and more on a...
Gamespot
Here's What Happened In The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event
Fortnite Chapter 3 has come to an end, and as usual, the existential threats proved real, as The Herald made swift work of the loopers' most recent island. If you missed the Chapter 3 finale Fortnite event, we're breaking it all down for you right here. It'll be a few hours before Chapter 4 begins, so use that time to get caught up on the story and join us as we await the discovery of strange new terrain coming in a short while.
Gamespot
New Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playlist Lets You Play Like The Pros
Call of Duty Season 1 arrived to Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, bringing a new map, operator, and more weapons to multiplayer, but an update on December 1 has added the new CDL Moshpit playlist. This is a competitive playlist with different rules and some restrictions, so here is everything you need to know about CDL Moshpit.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Shield Of The Guilty
With so many shields to choose from in Elden Ring, it can often be difficult to decide which one fits your build the best. But if your main goal is to look cool, the Shield of the Guilty has you covered. In this brief guide, we'll tell you how you can score it during your playthrough of the game.
Gamespot
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Gamespot
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Co-Op And Union Circle Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers the first fully open world in the mainline Pokemon series, but that's not the only new feature. While Pokemon Sword and Shield had areas where players could run around together, the entire region of Paldea can be explored in up to four-player co-op. Though you have the option to play with your friends throughout the entire game, not everything works fully in co-op. Here's everything you need to know about co-op in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Gamespot
Steam Deck's Most Popular Games In November 2022 Revealed
At the beginning of every month, the OnDeck Twitter account shares the most played games on Steam Deck according to hours played. Usually, the Twitter account shares the top 10 games played for the month. But this time around, we got to see the top 20 games played throughout November.
Gamespot
Microsoft Teases Game Pass Title With Word-Puzzle, And Fans Think They've Figured It Out
Microsoft is seemingly teasing the next Xbox Game Pass release, and fans believe it could be Lego Star Wars. Microsoft posted a cryptic teaser puzzle asking fans to guess what the title might be. The game title is three four-letter words, and many believe it's Lego Star Wars, given the...
Gamespot
Fan-Made Pokemon Dub Video Makes The Case For Voice Acting
Lately, Pokemon fans haven't been coy about lobbying Nintendo to improve various aspects of the ultra-popular franchise. The latest target is the lack of voice acting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as a group of actors have put together a dub video in order to demonstrate the potential impact of spoken dialogue.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Start Times And Details
Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 already added three new weapons, an operator, and new multiplayer map, but the mid-season Reloaded update is set to add even more content. Players can expect a new assault rifle, another multiplayer map, and the introduction of Raids. Here's everything we know about the big update so far.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Goriest Deaths
The Callisto Protocol has some of the grossest, gnarliest death in gaming, and we're gonna show to you. Warning: does contain spoilers for all enemy types and the final boss.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 11 Games In December
Another month means Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service will receive another batch of brand-new games, but subscribers can expect at least 11 titles to leave before the end of December. In a blog post, Microsoft revealed the games that will be joining Game Pass, including the Lego Star Wars: The...
