Assassin's Creed And Destiny 2 Crossover Will Introduce Some Trendy Cosmetics To Both Games
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced an official collaboration with Ubisoft and its Assassin's Creed franchise, which will see new cosmetics available in the respective games from December 6. The teaser image below reveals that Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans will be able to don outfits inspired by PvP heavyweights Lord...
The Callisto Protocol Review - I Don't Belong Here
Despite releasing a full 15 years later, you could argue that The Callisto Protocol is the spiritual predecessor to Dead Space, given the original pitch from director Glen Schofield was for Visceral Games' survival-horror title to be set within a prison, not a mining vessel. And in a lot of ways, The Callisto Protocol similarly dazzles with its incredible art direction and sound design, even emulating Dead Space's over-the-shoulder third-person perspective and integrated HUD. However, The Callisto Protocol goes its own way by focusing on melee strikes and dodges, utilizing a combat system that feels great at first but isn't suitable for the game's more action-focused latter half. Plus, lengthy death animations compound the frustrations of surprise difficulty spikes, creating an experience that feels like an uneven mix of horror and action that fails to adequately commit to or excel at either.
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
10 Biggest Game Releases For December 2022
The Callisto Protocol is a new original survival-horror game set on Callisto--a moon of Jupiter. More specifically, it's set in a prison called Black Iron located on Callisto in 2320, with protagonist Jacob Lee finding himself trapped as mutating humans begin taking over and murdering other inmates. If dead things in space sound familiar, that's because The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield’s new company, Striking Distance Studios.
CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Start Times And Details
Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 already added three new weapons, an operator, and new multiplayer map, but the mid-season Reloaded update is set to add even more content. Players can expect a new assault rifle, another multiplayer map, and the introduction of Raids. Here's everything we know about the big update so far.
Todd Howard Is Aware Of Newfound Pressure At Xbox
Bethesda Games Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard understands that working as part of Xbox brings about new challenges. In a recent interview, he opened up about the pressure that comes with being a first-party studio. VGC reports the Starfield director discussed this newfound duty and more on a...
Marvel's Midnight Suns On PC Is Discounted For Release Day
December is a surprisingly stacked month for new releases, and if you're in the mood for dozens of superhero action with a rock-solid tactical direction, then Marvel's Midnight Suns is worth looking at. IFor the PC version, out December 2, this Fanatical deal knocks 15% off its regular price of $60.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Like A Dragon: Ishin Combat Trailer Reminds You To Bring A Gun To A Swordfight
A new trailer has shown off more of the combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin, the upcoming remake of the 2013 PS3 and PS4 game that was originally a Japanese exclusive. Set in 1860s Kyoto, players will be able to wield the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma as he searches for the man who killed his father. And if the way of the blade isn't enough, you can always pull out a gun to help settle any historical arguments.
Destiny 2: Season 19 Will See Dozens Of Exotic Weapons Buffs And Nerfs
With Season 19 around the corner, Bungie has shared more details on how several of its Exotic weapons will be tweaked for the next period of activity. Bungie identified a number of weapons to apply amplified traits to, with a specific subset of Exotic weapons receiving a buff to the Fundamentals perk. Borealis, Hard Light, and Dead Messenger, which feature the ability to cycle through different elements, will each receive increased handling, range, stability, and aim assist stats depending on which element is currently active.
Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now
The introduction of Cross Platform Play breaks down pre-existing barriers between consoles and PC’s. Squad up with your friends wherever they play, and get into the game even faster with reduced matchmaking times thanks to a wider pool of available Tenno. To enable, simply toggle the “Cross Platform Play” setting in the Options Menu, and you’ll be able to join a fellow Tenno’s Squad directly, or through Public Matchmaking.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Game Overview Trailer
Want to learn more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope? Check out this guide for everything you need to know before starting your journey to save the galaxy!
Fan-Made Pokemon Dub Video Makes The Case For Voice Acting
Lately, Pokemon fans haven't been coy about lobbying Nintendo to improve various aspects of the ultra-popular franchise. The latest target is the lack of voice acting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as a group of actors have put together a dub video in order to demonstrate the potential impact of spoken dialogue.
Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer
Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles. We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer,...
Microsoft Teases Game Pass Title With Word-Puzzle, And Fans Think They've Figured It Out
Microsoft is seemingly teasing the next Xbox Game Pass release, and fans believe it could be Lego Star Wars. Microsoft posted a cryptic teaser puzzle asking fans to guess what the title might be. The game title is three four-letter words, and many believe it's Lego Star Wars, given the...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Co-Op And Union Circle Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers the first fully open world in the mainline Pokemon series, but that's not the only new feature. While Pokemon Sword and Shield had areas where players could run around together, the entire region of Paldea can be explored in up to four-player co-op. Though you have the option to play with your friends throughout the entire game, not everything works fully in co-op. Here's everything you need to know about co-op in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Battlefield 2042 Will Receive Its Final Specialist In 2023
Battlefield 2042's fourth multiplayer season will add its 14th and final Specialist, developer DICE has announced, as the game pivots to a class-based system. In a blog post announcing what new content players can expect in the coming months, DICE revealed that a new Specialist--coming as part of Season 4 in early 2023--will be the last new playable character coming to the game's roster.
Fracture - The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event Teaser Trailer
Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?
Fortnite Chapter 4 is just hours away. Though Epic hasn't publicly stated when Fortnite's servers will be back up, some historical precedence and reasonable deductions give us a pretty clear window of time. The short answer: You won't be waiting long. For a more detailed answer, keep reading. Here's when you can play Fortnite again.
