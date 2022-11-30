ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius

Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Cryptocurrency Hedera Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has fallen 3.18% to $0.05. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $0.05 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Hedera over the past...
1,979 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,979.64 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,542,847, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,284.50), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Intel's Debt Overview

Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
