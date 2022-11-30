Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
BlackRock CEO Says FTX's Token Caused Its Collapse, But The Technology Is Still Cutting Edge
Asset management company BlackRock Inc.'s BLK CEO Larry Fink asserted that FTX's collapse was caused by the creation of its own centralized FTT/USD token, which went against the "whole foundation of what crypto is." The $8 billion investment firm's chairman and CEO made the comments on Nov. 30 at the...
The FTX Implosion Serves As A Stark Reminder Of The Technological Promise Of Blockchain
From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, a generation skeptical of a rigged system turned to blockchain technology for a new way with the potential to correct the mistakes of the past. At the vanguard was Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Veeva Impresses With Q3 Performance, Transition off Salesforce Could Yield Meaningful Savings, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Veeva Systems Inc VEEV with a Buy and raised the price target from $205 to $220. The re-rating followed Veeva's solid Q3. VEEV delivered a nice upside to billings, revenue, and EPS. R&D was the driving force, with CTMS delivering its largest bookings quarter. However,...
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Cryptocurrency Hedera Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has fallen 3.18% to $0.05. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $0.05 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Hedera over the past...
1,979 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,979.64 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,542,847, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,284.50), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Farfetch Likely To See Recovery And Upside, Analysts Say Post Delayed Capital Markets Day
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
