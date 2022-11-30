ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOCLP_0jSfJPtF00

Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.

Thomasville Police Department stated in a following post on Facebook:

ACTIVE SHOOTER?

We are receiving multiple calls and questions regarding reports of active shooter events happening in Valdosta and Savannah. We do not have any information to share about events in other jurisdictions but we are monitoring the situation closely.

We are aware that there is some sort of social media trend that may be driving reports of these events, but we are remaining vigilant and prepared. The police department is closely monitoring this news and also prepared to respond to any potential threat. We have been working closely with the school system to be sure that all security measures are in place.

We would ask that you refrain from spreading rumors and look for credible law enforcement media release information before sharing information about any events or reported events. We also ask that you speak with your children about the dangers involved with making false reports of such events. The amount of manpower and emergency response involved, not to mention the amount of public panic caused, is tremendous. Let us all put a stop to this "challenge."

Thank you.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office also addressed the school shooting incident on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the hoax phone calls being made across the state and country reporting an active shooter at public schools. The schools of Colquitt County are being patrolled by members of the Sheriff’s Office as they usually are.

On another note, several investigators are working an investigation at Willie J Williams Middle School regarding threats that have been made. Numerous deputies and the Sheriff are at Willie J Williams doing interviews and keeping an increased security presense at the school. We have no reason at all to believe the threats are real at Willie J Williams.

Our schools are just as safe today as they were yesterday.

Comments / 4

Michelle M
3d ago

I want to give a big SHOUT OUT to all of the Lowndes county police departments including : VPD, Remerton PD , MAFB , Fire dept, Paramedics and Bomb Squad , even our military , for coming together and responding as fast as they did. I can sleep better at night knowing that If the situation ever did arise , that it would be effectively contained as fast as they responded to it today. From my family to all of yours ,thank you for your hard work and dedication to keep our children safe in the schools. . I just wish they could do the same for our out of control teen drug problem that keeps getting swept under the rug ,out of sight ,out of mind , they say. dangerous. We need some kind of help for these kids in Lowndes co and Valdosta. And now we have gangs in the streets on top of a huge teenage drug problem . most of these kids still have a chance at succeeding in this mean old world , we live in. They just know what they were taught , Learned Behavior .

Reply(1)
4
Related
valdostatoday.com

VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list

VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
VALDOSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: Woman wanted for murder, investigators say

GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation requests the public be on the lookout for a woman who may be armed and dangerous. According to the GBI, Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The GBI says the murder happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Leesburg, Georgia. Investigators state […]
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

New mural comes to Albany’s Southside

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU professor pursues teaching fellowship

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Professor Dr. Sanjay Gupta was recently selected for the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program. Valdosta State University’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta believes that the best teachers are the ones who are unrelenting in their desire to obtain new knowledge and skills. A lifelong commitment to learning is essential to what he does every day.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta's oldest home recipient of $10,000 Callahan Incentive Grant

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia on Wednesday. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge park expansion project underway

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards $10,000 to three historic Georgia sites

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has named three recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the grant totaling $10,000 was awarded to the Wells-Brown House in Stone Mountain, the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House in Valdosta, and Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Social media always plays a part in school shootings — sometimes it’s an unofficial emergency alert and other times, it’s a forum for unfounded rumors that spin out of control. There was a lot of back and forth on social media with different...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft

VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Herschel Walker to Visit Valdosta Friday

VALDOSTA – Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker, along with Rick Scott, will visit Valdosta on Friday, 2 December 2022. Valdosta, GA – The Republican Party of Georgia announced this afternoon that Valdosta will be visited by U. S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker on Friday, 2 December 2022. Accompanying Walker will be U.S. Senator and former two term Florida Governor Rick Scott (R-FL). Senator Scott is Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

It happened in the 1000 block of University Street early Wednesday morning. The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Updated: 23 hours ago. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy