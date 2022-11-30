South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident

Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.

Thomasville Police Department stated in a following post on Facebook:

ACTIVE SHOOTER?



We are receiving multiple calls and questions regarding reports of active shooter events happening in Valdosta and Savannah. We do not have any information to share about events in other jurisdictions but we are monitoring the situation closely.



We are aware that there is some sort of social media trend that may be driving reports of these events, but we are remaining vigilant and prepared. The police department is closely monitoring this news and also prepared to respond to any potential threat. We have been working closely with the school system to be sure that all security measures are in place.



We would ask that you refrain from spreading rumors and look for credible law enforcement media release information before sharing information about any events or reported events. We also ask that you speak with your children about the dangers involved with making false reports of such events. The amount of manpower and emergency response involved, not to mention the amount of public panic caused, is tremendous. Let us all put a stop to this "challenge."



Thank you.





Colquitt County Sheriff's Office also addressed the school shooting incident on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the hoax phone calls being made across the state and country reporting an active shooter at public schools. The schools of Colquitt County are being patrolled by members of the Sheriff’s Office as they usually are.



On another note, several investigators are working an investigation at Willie J Williams Middle School regarding threats that have been made. Numerous deputies and the Sheriff are at Willie J Williams doing interviews and keeping an increased security presense at the school. We have no reason at all to believe the threats are real at Willie J Williams.



Our schools are just as safe today as they were yesterday.



