Hardin County, OH

wktn.com

ARC Auction this Sunday

The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Sturgeon Retires from Quest Credit Committee: Minter Named as Replacement

Kenton, OH – Quest Federal Credit Union is announcing the retirement of David Sturgeon from the Credit Committee. He was elected to serve on the committee by the members of the credit union following his retirement from Kenton City Schools after a 37-year career, finishing up his service to the school as the Superintendent.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon

Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
MARION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Health Department Hiring Licensed Registered Nurse

Kenton Hardin Health Department is seeking a full time Licensed Registered Nurse. Experience or knowledge of public health is preferred but not required. You must have an active Ohio RN license. Resumes and applications must be received no later than December 12 to be considered. Facebook applications will not be...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Edison Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members

The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has expertise in human...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Hardin Agriculture Hall honors inductees

HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr....
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

New wellness center coming to Delaware

Oasis Wellness Center has received a certificate of zoning compliance from the city to do business in Delaware. During Monday’s meeting of City Council, the certificate was approved per previously established regulations regarding massage establishments. The business, which will operate at 50 Coughlin Lane, is part of the Coughlin...
DELAWARE, OH
wktn.com

Next Community Coffee Taking Place December 6

The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Natalia Connolly of Solstice Salt Spa will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions...
KENTON, OH
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – November 30, 2022

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road for a person experiencing a mental health crisis in a vehicle. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 4:41am Property Damage Crash. Deputies and units from...
UNION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton

Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
DUNKIRK, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court

LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: His 401k is a Trans Am

LIMA – Travis Bodine cannot remember a time when he wasn’t tinkering with cars. His father, Earl, owned Phoenix Auto Salvage and Travis says, “I grew up there, putting cars together, taking them apart.”. The first car the 52-year-old Shawnee Township man owned was a ‘79 black...
LIMA, OH
nbc24.com

Northwest Ohio legislators, law enforcement hopeful about anti-swatting bill

This fall, swatting incidents happened in Toledo, Findlay, Columbus and Cincinnati. "It's very dangerous. Dangerous for the people that are the victims of the swatting, it’s dangerous for law enforcement officers, it's dangerous for other people in the community and that's why legislatures have acted the way they have because of those incidents," said Capt. Matt Luettke of Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
