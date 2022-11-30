Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)
Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Siler was born November 27, 1940 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Findley Fernard Siler and Genevieve Ruble. He attended...
sweetwaternow.com
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
sweetwaternow.com
Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive
Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its annual ‘Pepsi’s Cans for Cans’ food drive at local grocery stores as part of its philanthropic mission to combat food insecurity in Western Wyoming. Returning for the fourth year, the food drive encourages shoppers at local grocery stores to donate...
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
sweetwaternow.com
Cub Scouts Give Donations to Toys for Kids Program
ROCK SPRINGS — Cubs Scouts from Pack 86 visited the Rock Springs Fire Department this week to drop off toy donations for the Toys for Kids Program. Scouts visiting the station were Isaac Lemon, Noah Straka, Noah Bibber, Noemi Gonzales, Juniper May, and Brighton Bentley. The station visit was the final requirement Lemon, Straka, and Bibber needed to finish up their First Responder belt loops. Other First Responder requirements included learning what to do for stopped breathing, stroke, choking, rattlesnake bite, serious bleeding, nose bleed, and tick bites.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs’ Annual Lighted Parade Set for Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS — It’s time to grab a hot chocolate and get bundled up for the 25th annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade. “We have been monitoring the weather for Saturday and it’s forecasted to be cold,” Rock Springs Chamber CEO Rick Lee said. “There will be a few volunteers handing out hot chocolate to help warm the insides, but we advise that anyone participating in the parade dress with protection from cold and wind. Once you think you are dressed enough, add one more layer.”
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Fire Department Rescues Contractor from Pipe Vault
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department’s (GRFD) Technical Rope Rescue Team put their skills to the test when they rescued a contractor who fell into a Joint Powers Plant pipe vault Wednesday evening. The GRFD, along with Castle Rock Ambulance, responded to the scene shortly after...
sweetwaternow.com
Public Input Sought on Flaming Gorge Recreation Management Plan
VERNAL, UTAH — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) is updating the current Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Management Plan, which was completed in 1986. This management plan will be updated to address increased visitation and changes in the types of visitor use to align with the new ANF Plan, a press release states. New forms of recreation have developed or fully matured since the 1986 plan was completed. The growth of All-Terrain-Vehicle use, drone use, paddle boarding, biking, and other forms of recreation such as bouldering and rock climbing are attracting different user groups to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 1 – December 2, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 24
Today will be a quiet day, but breezy wind from the southwest will impact the Wind Corridor from Rock Springs to Casper. Next chance of snow for the west begins tonight. Temperatures will be close to average. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind...
Comments / 0