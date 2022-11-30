Read full article on original website
McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost. A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day […]
Audio: How the McAllen Chamber can become more relevant to local businesses
MCALLEN, Texas – The new CEO of McAllen Chamber of Commerce has given a presentation on his vision for the group. Josh Mejia was appointed president and CEO of the McAllen Chamber in the summer. He recently spoke in depth about his work at a McAllen Citizens League luncheon.
BREAKING: Ruszczak departs COSTEP
MCALLEN, Texas – Matt Ruszczak has left the Council for South Texas Economic Progress, otherwise known as COSTEP. He has been vice president of economic development for COSTEP for the past 18 months. Before that he served as executive director of Rio South Texas Economic Council (RSTEC) for just over five years.
Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
McAllen ISD aviation course takes flight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license. The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes. “I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard […]
15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX
Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
Championship Season in Mariachi County
On a hot Monday in late August 2021, Marcos Zárate was starting his second week as the lead director of the mariachi program at Rio Grande City High School. In his practice room, 17 students in jeans and school T-shirts stood in a half-circle, playing songs from memory. Dozens of trophies lined one wall, and across another, someone had hung a cheery hand-painted banner spelling out the team’s name, “Mariachi Cascabel.” The pandemic had kept the young musicians home the past 18 months, and now, fresh out of lockdown, they were eager to play as a group again — to feel the adrenaline rush and transformation that came with being on a stage.
BPUB remains under stage 2 for water restrictions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. […]
Guerra: It’s time to turn up the head and support geothermal energy production in Texas
Hidalgo County could be a major energy provider to the Texas power grid and to other major industries 24/7 if we invest in geothermal energy production and storage. That’s why I’m re-filing a bill this session that I first introduced last session to turn up the heat – the geothermal heat – to encourage geothermal energy production in Texas.
Video: Judge Cortez wants to reduce poverty in Hidalgo County; colonia residents respond
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. To get feedback from colonia residents, Cortez hosted a town hall meeting at a community center in Little Mexico, south Alamo. At the event, Cortez pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25 percent of Hidalgo County residents live below the poverty line.
Brownsville native named chief patrol agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office.
Report: Brownsville ranks last for dating opportunities for singles
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new report ranks Brownsville last in dating opportunities among 182 U.S. cities. Several Texas cities were featured in a ranking of the best and worst cities for single people, but Brownsville did not measure up well, falling to near rock bottom overall (180 out of 182 cities) in WalletHub’s list […]
McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday
The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
Video: Hold state lawmakers accountable, Lucio tells business leaders
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Retiring state Sen. Eddie Lucio has urged the Brownsville business community to hold legislators to account. The Brownsville Democrat spoke at a Despierta Brownsville breakfast event hosted by the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce. It was held at the historic Alonso Building. Lucio is retiring in January...
Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
Valley industry leaders react to possible rail strike
The U.S. House passed a bill Wednesday that would force rail workers to stay on the job. The Senate and President Biden must still sign off on it. If not, a rail strike could hurt the nation's economy. Valley industry leaders say now is not the time for commercial trains...
Cameron County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 371 new cases. Of the 371 cases, 136 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 232 cases are based on antigen testing. […]
Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning
The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of rising threats in the coming months, and says religious institutions could be a target. “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the warning stated. “Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland.”
McAllen Holiday Parade brings in Christmas cheer after rainy start
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade had a rainy start Saturday night with celebrity hosts, illuminated floats, and McAllen’s musical folks. Despite the rain on McAllen’s parade, NBC 23 and CBS 4 crews had a blast covering the South Pole of Texas’ event. Even through the wet conditions, the crowd’s spirits could […]
