Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
Gamespot
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Gamespot
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Gamespot
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns On PC Is Discounted For Release Day
December is a surprisingly stacked month for new releases, and if you're in the mood for dozens of superhero action with a rock-solid tactical direction, then Marvel's Midnight Suns is worth looking at. IFor the PC version, out December 2, this Fanatical deal knocks 15% off its regular price of $60.
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
Gamespot
NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
Gamespot
Pocket Card Jockey Might Be Getting A Sequel At Long Last
Game Freak is famous for its best-selling Pokemon games, but back in 2013, the studio released Pocket Card Jockey on the 3DS in Japan. The game eventually made its way to the US in 2015, and seven years later, a potential sequel might be in development. As spotted by VGC,...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed And Destiny 2 Crossover Will Introduce Some Trendy Cosmetics To Both Games
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced an official collaboration with Ubisoft and its Assassin's Creed franchise, which will see new cosmetics available in the respective games from December 6. The teaser image below reveals that Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans will be able to don outfits inspired by PvP heavyweights Lord...
Gamespot
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It has been another blockbuster year for video games, as AAA exclusives and indie darlings have raised the bar for quality. From lush remakes to astonishingly original titles, the PlayStation library grew this year with the addition of these titles, and we've rounded the best of the best together according to the critical numbers gathered from GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Gamespot
Second Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Has Been Announced For December 13
A second round of Street Fighter 6's closed beta will be held later this month on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, Capcom has announced. Taking place from December 16-19, anyone interested in taking part can register for entry on Capcom's website, although the company is taking a stricter stance this time due to the number of people who sold their access codes for the first closed beta.
Gamespot
How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?
Survival horror games are known to be a little slow for the sake of tension, but that's not really the case for Striking Distance Studios' action-packed The Callisto Protocol. This new game--which is heavily inspired by Dead Space--keeps things moving at a pretty brisk pace with an onslaught of cinematic set piece moments and no shortage of grotesque monsters to kill in equally grotesque ways. If you're wondering how long it will take to complete The Callisto Protocol, we've got the answer for you.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops
The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes. The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor...
Gamespot
Steam Deck's Most Popular Games In November 2022 Revealed
At the beginning of every month, the OnDeck Twitter account shares the most played games on Steam Deck according to hours played. Usually, the Twitter account shares the top 10 games played for the month. But this time around, we got to see the top 20 games played throughout November.
Gamespot
New Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playlist Lets You Play Like The Pros
Call of Duty Season 1 arrived to Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, bringing a new map, operator, and more weapons to multiplayer, but an update on December 1 has added the new CDL Moshpit playlist. This is a competitive playlist with different rules and some restrictions, so here is everything you need to know about CDL Moshpit.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Shield Of The Guilty
With so many shields to choose from in Elden Ring, it can often be difficult to decide which one fits your build the best. But if your main goal is to look cool, the Shield of the Guilty has you covered. In this brief guide, we'll tell you how you can score it during your playthrough of the game.
Gamespot
Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer
Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles. We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer,...
Gamespot
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Comments / 0