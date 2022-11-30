ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio bill targets pranksters making ‘swatting’ calls

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiqRP_0jSfIxoS00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill targeting pranksters who make false “swatting” calls to law enforcement will head to the floor of Ohio’s House of Representatives.

Passed out of the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, House Bill 462 would establish swatting – the act of intentionally reporting false or misleading information to first responders – as its own offense, dinging those who do with a third-degree felony or, if physical harm ensued, a first-degree felony.

The swatter who caused a furor by falsely alerting police to a shooting at Licking Valley High School in September narrowly avoided tragedy. But the suspect left dozens of parents lining the streets, students in a frenzy and even an armed “gentleman with good intentions” to arrive on campus.

Gambling in Ohio: What to do if you need help

“As you can imagine, these types of pranks are extremely dangerous, not just for affected residents and their neighbors, but for law enforcement officers racing to get to the scene and into buildings or residences for the reported emergencies,” bill sponsor Rep. Kevin Miller (R-Newark) said.

The chaos that ensued in Licking Valley found its way across Ohio on Sept. 23 as part of a “statewide series of bogus phone calls,” including to Cristo Rey High School in downtown Columbus.

With school buildings frequently falling victim to swatting calls – including eight in September alone – representatives with the Ohio School Boards Association, Buckeye Association of School Administrators and Ohio Association of School Business Officials submitted written testimony Tuesday urging lawmakers to rally behind HB 462.

“In these cases, the fake calls have engaged ‘active shooter’ protocols and law enforcement has rushed to the scene,” the union representatives wrote. “These incidents are unnecessarily traumatic for students, staff, and families, and costly for communities.”

Ohio ranked among states with highest rates of seasonal depression

But Niki Klum, the legislative liaison for the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, is not convinced that HB 462 and Sen. Andrew Brenner’s (R-Delaware) counterpart Senate Bill 292 will deter future pranksters from inciting panic. Swatting, she said, is already unlawful and frequently punished as a felony under Ohio law.

Currently, someone who makes a swatting call can be slapped with a number of criminal charges: making false alarms, inducing panic, felonious assault or involuntary manslaughter, according to the Ohio Revised Code.

Making false alarms and inducing panic both begin as first-degree misdemeanors, Ohio law states. If physical or economic harm results, however, those punishments are upped to fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively.

Bill could change the future of social work in Ohio

“The behavior it seeks to criminalize is already illegal and already a felony,” Klum said. “Adding additional overlapping charges just leads to a confusing criminal code, mistakes in the trial court, and the coercive stacking of charges.”

Mike Rodgers, the director of policy and legislation for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said in May that HB 462 does the opposite – it simplifies the code by standardizing the offense of swatting to a third-degree felony, with the potential for a harsher, first-degree felony if physical harm results.

HB 462 will now make its way to the floor of the Ohio House for a vote, which has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Governor Mike DeWine shares lame-duck session goals

"Whatever law gets passed, we're in a state where you can have referendums, where the people can ultimately make a decision where they want to go. So, I would hope that the general assembly would pass something that could last, that would not be overridden by the vote of the people."
OHIO STATE
WDTN

3 charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Pregnant Ohio woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week’s case count. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. The sudden surge approaching Christmas also doesn't necessarily hint at a return […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Measles case confirmed at Westerville City Schools

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Measles grows to 50 cases in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The total number of measles cases in Columbus and central Ohio has hit 50, health officials reported. As of Friday morning, Columbus Public Health confirmed 50 measles cases in the area. Over half of the confirmed cases, 26, have infected children ages 1-2. Children ages 3-5 have contracted 10 cases, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders’ alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport since the founder of an elite South Carolina cheerleading gym […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Ohio Sheetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested on three outstanding warrants in east Columbus Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces three counts of felonious assault for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home. Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been shot in his left hip overnight while out at Northland area night clubs on Karl Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy